Disney World Makes Major Change to On-Ride Photos For Guests

Disney has made a big change with certain photos.

Everyone who’s been to a theme park knows you need to be prepared to have your picture taken. Whether you’re at Universal Studios, SeaWorld, or Walt Disney World, you can guarantee there will be more than one ride or attraction that features an on-ride photo.

At Walt Disney World, almost every single thrill ride features this, as well as some slow-moving attractions such as Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom and Frozen Ever After at EPCOT. These photos are a great way to remember your time at the Disney Parks, making for a great souvenir or even phone wallpaper!

Speaking of on-ride photos, Disney recently made a big change to how they work on an iconic roller coaster.

Guests who ride Space Mountain in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom will now notice their on-ride photos look quite a bit different.

An example of the upgrade photos was shared by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on Twitter:

Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom now has an updated PhotoPass onboard photo. Before and after:

The previous photo format had been in use for several years, with these new photos being implemented unexpectedly by Disney. Space Mountain is perhaps one of Disney’s most legendary rides and can be found at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

At this time, we are unsure if Disney will be changing any of the other on-ride photo features on Walt Disney World Resort property.

As we stated earlier, Guests can expect to find lots of on-ride photo opportunities while visiting ‘The Most Magical Place on Earth, including Expedition Everest, TRON Lightcycle/Run, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Spaceship Earth, Test Track and DINOSAUR, to name a few.

What’s your favorite ride or attraction at Walt Disney World? Do you pose for pictures while onboard?