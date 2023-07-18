Guests Infuriated by Latest Universal Orlando Charge

Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most iconic Central Florida vacation destinations, offering two Theme Parks (Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure), Volcano Bay Water Park, Universal CityWalk, and multiple Resort hotels. It’s home to premiere pop culture properties, including the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Minions, King Kong, Marvel, Jurassic Park, and more.

But as fans gear up for the grand opening of the third Universal Park, Epic Universe, some Universal Orlando Resort Guests warn that the Theme Park might be stooping to a new low to make money. Reddit user u/EggplantMiserable559 shared that they witnessed a Universal Team Member overcharging multiple Guests for soda and refusing to adjust the price when corrected.

The Guest witnessed two young adults trying to purchase one-time-use soda cups ($4.49) outside of Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. Instead, the Team Member gave them refillable plastic cups ($17.99). As the pair’s first language wasn’t English, this Universal Guest stepped in and explained what they wanted.

“The cashier told me that she misheard, but now that she had rung it up she had to pay for it,” they recalled. “The student didn’t want to push the issue, passed over a $20, and walked away mad.”

When it was their turn in line, the Guest ordered the same thing: a four-dollar one-time-use soda cup… and the Team Member did the same thing.

“The cashier rang me up for a souvenir [sic.] cup, tried to get me to pay $17, and when I again clarified that I only wanted the one-time-use cup, told me the refillable was a better deal and I would want it anyway so I should just take that,” the Guest wrote. “It was only after I turned to walk away that she got a paper cup & charged me the correct price.”

“While I’m sure there are sales targets and I want the Park to profit & succeed, misleading people who are in an unfamiliar situation is never okay,” they concluded. “I’d encourage everyone to be cautious when ordering, double-check that you’re not overpaying for what you requested, and don’t be afraid to walk away and/or let staff know if a pushy or unreasonable TM makes you uncomfortable.”

Many Universal Team Members commented on the Guest’s post, explaining that this was against company policy and that cashiers can cancel transactions if they misenter items. They encouraged any Guest who experienced similar to speak with Guest Services or a manager.

“I used to be the cashier there,” said u/happy4462. “I can assure you guys 100% the managers do not condone that.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.