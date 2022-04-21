Fans Say One of Universal’s “Worst” Rides Desperately Needs a Retheme

Fans recently discussed online how Universal could improve one of its most controversial attractions in all of its Parks.

While Universal Studios Orlando is home to some truly incredible attractions, not all of them can be winners. Every theme Park has a few duds or attractions that not everyone loves and recently some Universal fans discussed one of the most loathed rides in the Park.

One Universal Guest went to social media and asked how other fans would improve one of Universal’s most controversial. Here is what they asked:

How would you improve race through New York with Jimmy Fallon?

So I do enjoy restart New York for multiple reasons. Part of it has to do with the entrance and waiting area. It’s cool to see cases with the things representing past hosts and also in the waiting area getting to see a lot of cool clips. I also think the concept is kind of cool for the ride. But the thing that will change is: more New York. You don’t spend the whole time in New York and that kind of takes away from the ride So how would you improve race through New York?

The comments were absolutely flooded with suggestions from passionate Universal fans. One user suggested adding multiple versions or paths to the ride to make the attraction feel fresh every time. Another suggested that Universal could add former hosts of The Tonight Show such as Conan O’Brien and Jay Leno to the ride. Another user just flat out stated that Universal should replace Jimmy Fallon with Conan.

Some fans suggested that the ride needs a complete retheme, calling for Universal to remove the “Jimmy Fallon” from The Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon. Surprisingly, or maybe not so surprisingly, this was a popular suggestion, with many users in the comments opting to replace Jimmy Fallon on the ride. One user said, “by far my least favorite ride. I’d just demo it” and lots of fans bluntly said to “get rid of Jimmy Fallon”.

Some fans suggested replacing it with older Universal attractions such as Twister or Ghostbusters.

We previously covered how fans felt about this attraction, with some even calling it “the second-worst” behind Universal’s other controversial ride known as Fast & Furious – Supercharged. While the discussion is always fun, universal has not made any statements on changing this ride at all so for Guests who do not enjoy it so much, it’s best to avoid it and go ride something that may excite you more such as the new VelociCoaster.

Enjoy this Program Attraction. Join Jimmy Fallon and all your favorite characters from NBC’s The Tonight Show in a hilarious race above, below and through New York. Hop into this unique “flying theater” and you can hurtle through the busy streets of midtown Manhattan, soar over skyscrapers, and even plunge into the East River as you compete in a head-to-head race to the finish line.

Do you enjoy this ride or think it needs an update?

