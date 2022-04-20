Universal Guests Abruptly Evacuated From Attraction As Fire Alarms Blare

A group of Universal Orlando Resort Guests recently had an experience that they certainly won’t forget soon.

Just a matter of weeks ago, Universal Orlando reopened Poseidon’s Fury in the Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Since the attraction’s reopening, however, there have been several reports of temporary closures and technical difficulties surrounding the experience.

Twitter account @JamesIaniro recently shared that after waiting an hour for the experience, fire alarms began blaring just as the show was set to start.

Waited an hour for Poseidon’s fury at @UniversalORL and just as the show starts the fire alarms go off.

As you can see in the video, the lights were turned on and Guests were abruptly told to exit the attraction through the doors at the back of the room. Of course, Universal Team Members are expertly-trained in ensuring Guest safety and making sure that everyone exits properly when an attraction malfunction arises.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Poseidon’s Fury reads:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure. Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

