Universal Orlando Closes Off Beloved ‘Jurassic Park’ Area Indefinitely

Universal Orlando Resort has closed down one area of Jurassic Park indefinitely to make way for new updates.

Universal Orlando Resort, home to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, has so many fun and iconic attractions to enjoy and experience. From E.T. Adventure to MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Diagon Alley as part of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Studios Florida to The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, and Hogsmeade village in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, there’s plenty for everyone.

One of the most popular spots in Islands of Adventure is none other than Jurassic Park.

Based on the iconic movie franchises, the land is home to three different rides: Jurassic Park River Adventure, Pteranodon Flyers, and the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The three attractions garner large audiences, especially the VelociCoaster, which boasts one of the longest lines daily in all of Universal Studios Orlando.

Of course, the land doesn’t stop there. The Jurassic Park Discovery Center and Camp Jurassic are two interactive experiences that Guests can enjoy during their visit, as well. Camp Jurassic is home to several slides, giant dinosaur capture nets you can climb, caverns you can explore, and much more. However, if you’re visiting the Universal theme park in the coming weeks, you may notice that construction walls have been placed around one of the popular areas of the playground.

As you can see in the photo, construction walls have been placed around this area, which is where one slide can be accessed, as well as several water functions. At this time, Universal Orlando Resort has not given a timeline for when this area will reopen. Of course, this is part of an ongoing effort to refurbish Camp Jurassic without closing down the playground altogether for these updates.

Universal Orlando replaced the giant dinosaur capture nets, and now all of these are open for Guests to climb on. This area with the water features is also expected to reopen, and the good news is that it will be better than ever when it does. For now, you’ll just have to explore the rest of Camp Jurassic and take in all the other epic attractions in the land. Don’t worry, you can still spend several hours in Jurassic Park easily if you decide to take on all there is to offer.