Universal Orlando Announces Plans For SIX New Attractions

Universal Orlando Resort has major plans in store for its theme parks moving forward.

Home to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort has trended up the charts and become legitimate competition for Walt Disney World Resort over the last couple of years. In the past couple of years, many theme park fans have focused on the upcoming Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025.

Of course, it makes sense that Epic Universe would draw the attention of many. The new theme park will be the largest Universal Park in the world and will feature all kinds of immersive lands, including SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Classic Monsters, and much more. But, it doesn’t stop there.

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone is being demolished to make way for rumored DreamWorks experiences, and Poseidon’s Fury at Universal’s Islands of Adventure just closed permanently. At this point, we’re not sure what’s to come in that spot, though there have been rumors of an expansion in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, or even a Legend of Zelda attraction.

Today, in a massive announcement, Universal Orlando Resort gave us a look at the biggest new expansion that is set to come to Universal Studios Florida this summer: Minion Land. The new land will feature a brand-new attraction and five new experiences, totaling six new offerings total. You can also see the concept art below in what the new land will look like once construction is complete.

ILLUMINATION’S VILLAIN-CON MINION BLAST

Guests can put their villainous skills to the test in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – an all-new attraction where guests compete against each other in a fully interactive gaming experience that’s so much fun, it’s a crime. Afterward, Guests exit through Evil Stuff, an all-new retail location where they can stock up on Villain-Con and Minions merchandise. More details about Villain-Con Minion Blast will be revealed soon.

ILLUMINATION’S MINION CAFE

It’s Minions in the kitchen, mischief in the dining room, and tons of tasty food at the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe – the marquee dining location within Minion Land. This immersive new eatery offers something for every palate in a highly-entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen – where guests will get a glimpse of the equipment and gear the Minions have used to whip up the cafe’s menu; the Breakroom – where guests can dine in the Minions’ break space that includes everything from “Office Safety Tips” to a vending machine stocked with mischievous items; and the Dining Room – a vibrant space adorned with colorful artwork courtesy of the Minions and more. Guests can also enjoy their meal on an outdoor patio that overlooks the fun of Minion Land.

Just as eye-catching as Minion Cafe’s incredibly-themed surroundings is its delicious menu – the latest example of how Universal Orlando’s award-winning culinary team continues to raise the bar when it comes to theme park dining. Guests of all ages can enjoy inventive, family-friendly fare featuring nearly 20 items inspired by memorable characters and staples from the Minions franchise, including eclectic “despica-bowls” such as Otto’s Noodle Bowl, and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower (vegan offering); delectable handhelds such as the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich; adorable desserts such as Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff; a kids’ menu for the “mini Minions” in the family that includes items like the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt; and so much more.

The Minion Cafe will also feature an express window with a limited menu for those looking to satisfy their mischievous cravings quickly and return to the mayhem in Minion Land.

POP-A-NANA

Banana-flavored popcorn, anyone? This walkup location features sweet and savory popcorn inspired by the Minions’ love for bananas. Here, guests may also find an assortment of cute popcorn buckets, including the Minion Selfie bucket.

FREEZE RAY POPS

Guests can cool off with a visit to Freeze Ray Pops, featuring a variety of colorful popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions and Vector – along with beverages.

BAKE MY DAY

Topped with a massive pink cupcake that’s visible from anywhere in the land, Bake My Day is a whimsical retail location and bakery featuring a selection of Minion-themed sweet treats, including cupcakes, macarons, s’mores and more, along with exclusive Minion-inspired merchandise like apparel, plush, drinkware, accessories, keychains and more.

ILLUMINATION THEATER

Guests can meet, greet and interact with beloved characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film “Sing” – Rosita, Gunter and Johnny – at an outdoor Illumination Theater facade.

Guests can also discover murals, photo ops and more throughout Minion Land that celebrate additional characters from popular Illumination films.

Minion Land is yet another example of how Universal Destinations & Experiences is raising the bar on immersive storytelling for the entire family using beloved stories and franchises often seen in films. This follows exciting news earlier in the year where the company announced plans to build a one-of-kind, original theme park for families with young children in Frisco, Texas.

For more information about Universal Orlando Resort, visit www.universalorlando.com.

What do you think of this massive announcement at Universal Orlando? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!