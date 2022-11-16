Universal Orlando Resort is known for its many thrilling attractions that takes Guests inside their favorite movies.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Island of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay each attract thousands of Guests daily.

Universal Studios Florida is the home to many iconic rides and attractions, including Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, E.T. Adventure, and many more.

Another favorite at Universal Studios is the food they serve. Leaky Cauldron, Louie’s Italian Restaurant, and Bumblebee Man’s Taco Truck are just a few of the restaurants and delicious treats you can enjoy while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal’s restaurants are quick and full-service restaurants that offers everything from snacks like churros, soft pretzels, popcorn, and soda, to elegant gourmet cuisine. However, one popular and iconic offering has now been completely removed.

Universal Orlando recently announced that it would be closing The Classic Monsters Cafe after more than 20 years at the theme park. Now, the snack bar near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit has been completely demolished.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct shared a photo of the removed offering.

Snack bar completely removed from outside former Monsters Cafe. Compare to previous Tweet. pic.twitter.com/lEUJMf45hi — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) November 16, 2022

With the popular offering gone, many Universal fans are wondering what might be next for the area. Universal hasn’t announced yet, but the expectation is that a Minions-themed attraction is slated to take over the area that used to be Shrek 4-D. In the place of the Classic Monsters Cafe, a Minions Cafe is rumored to be built. As far as the snack bar, it will most likely return in some fashion, also with a Minions or Illumination theming to match the updates that are happening at the theme park.

