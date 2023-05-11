Could ‘Legend of Zelda’ Replace Poseidon’s Fury at Islands of Adventure?

Poseidon’s Fury is officially closed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, prompting many parkgoers to ask what will replace the ride. And most fans are excited about the possibility of a new Legend of Zelda experience.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Made up of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Marvel Super Hero Island, Toon Lagoon, Jurassic Park, Seuss Landing, and more, parkgoers have experienced some of the most thrilling ride experiences in the world, including Jurassic Park Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

However, with the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) and the closing of Poseidon’s Fury, many Universal fans have been speculating that a new attraction based on a Nintendo IP could replace the original ride as well as the corresponding Lost Continent area. Specifically, those fans are referring to The Legend of Zelda.

The Legend of Zelda: Islands of Adventure

Next to Super Mario Bros., Legend of Zelda is Nintendo’s most beloved and recognized game series. The last entry, Breath of the Wild (2017), is easily the most critically acclaimed title on the Nintendo Switch. Its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom (2023), is bound to follow suit.

Link’s adventures in the Hyrule Kingdom are filled with action-packed combat, lovable characters, and plenty of dungeon/temple exploration. This means the series could be the perfect replacement for Posedion’s Fury: Escape From the Lost City.

While these rumors have been circulating for years now, they have cropped up once again since Poseidon’s Fury officially closed on May 10, 2023. But which version of Legend of Zelda would make the best fit for the Park as a whole?

The obvious answer is the more recent Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom style because they are still in the public’s mind and Tears will be released on May 12, right after Poseidon’s Fury closed. However, there’s another exciting option if Universal Studios wants to get risky.

Give Nintendo Fans a ‘Wind Waker’ Ride

Although it proved controversial to fans when it was first released, The Wind Waker (2002) has since become one of the most fondly remembered Zeldaandwell as one of the best aging games in the series. Most of that is due to the more cartoony art style found within the game.

Not only are Link and every other character more expressive than ever before, but the details stand out a lot more. The crashing waves, the swirling smoke from exploding bombs, and other stylistic choices make every moment in Wind Waker feel like a work of art.

Whether Universal Studios and Nintendo choose to go with the more recognized style of Breath of the Wild, the cartoonish Wind Waker, or even something based around Tingle, a Legend of Zelda attraction would be a welcome experience at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Ok, except for Tingle. That’s an awful idea.

