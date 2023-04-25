‘Jurassic Park’ Tribute Store Rumored for Universal This Summer

Make sure you’re wearing good running shows, as it turns out that dinosaurs will be roaming around Universal Studios once more! A Jurassic Park (1993) tribute store is rumored for Universal Orlando this summer!

Have you never heard of the Universal Tribute store? Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

Related: Universal Teams up With Local Charity, Senators for Good Cause

What Is a Universal Tribute Store?

A Universal Tribute is a store inside Universal Studios, next to the famous Revenge of the Mummy Ride.

The store is usually decorated and themed after a Universal iconic film series, event, or popular holidays like Christmas or Halloween.

Guests and fans can enjoy incredible scenery, special merchandise, and cool memorabilia like statues or props inside the store.

Just recently, the tribute store closed down after the Mardi Gras celebration came to an end.

Usually, Universal will then clear the store and make way for another tribute store to take its place, one that is summer-themed or themed to Universal’s films or rides.

It is reported that the summer tribute store would feature a legendary film released in the 90s.

Related: Universal Releases Cryptic Halloween Horror Nights Teaser Video

Jurassic Park Might Be Coming to a Universal Studios Florida Tribute Store Near You

In a recent tweet by Orlando Amusement, they released this information regarding the summer tribute store:

We’ve got a little bit of news regarding the summer tribute store for Universal Orlando!

The Jurassic Park Tribute Store may be returning!

This is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film.

And yes, the state of Mr. Hammond will likely return! @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/Mi54gmD0KT — Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt) April 25, 2023

Related: Popular Universal Dining Experience to Close for Short Time

Orlando Amusement is fantastic at getting Universal rumors, speculation, and news out before the mainstream media (which is why I am a massive fan of their content, please don’t hate me).

But based on the information above, it seems that Guests can expect to revisit Isla Nublar and get some excellent and exclusive merchandise after the famous 90s movie Jurassic Park (1993).

Fans will quickly point out that Universal already did a tribute to Jurassic World in 2021, but I can assure you this time – it’s different.

Jurassic Park is celebrating its 30th anniversary of being released n theaters this summer.

The film was a massive hit and a huge box office success, with the animatronics and CGI still holding up all these years later.

If this tweet is accurate, fans from all over will be pouring into Universal Orlando Resort this summer to get a peek inside this tribute store and get their hands on some exclusive stuff.

It makes sense that Universal is looking to make Jurassic Park (1993) their tribute store focal point as the film is celebrating its 30th anniversary in June.

Are you thrilled at the possibility of a Jurassic Park tribute store coming to Universal Orlando Resort? Sound off in the comments below, and let us know!