Universal Teams up With Local Charity, Senators for Good Cause

Universal has been busy with many beautiful things, but Universal is teaming up with Give Kids The World Village and state Senators for a good cause this time.

Just last week, Universal announced the closing of a 24-year-old attraction, Poseidon’s Fury. The ride had been under a long-extended refurbishment, and the news of the ride closing forever shocked many. But speculation is rising as to what could replace the 7.5-acre area.

The Minions land is looking great too. What was once Shrek: 4D will soon be the new Illumination’s Villian-Con Minion Blast. Aside from the latest interactive walk-through ride, Universal will also open a new Minions Cafe, where the Monsters Cafe was once open.

Now that Mardi Gras is over, horror fans have also begun speculating which houses are coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year, including a possible Five Nights At Freddy’s haunted house.

Speaking of HHN, Universal did release merchandise and their new tagline, which fans quickly mentioned that the motto above had been used before in their marketing campaigns.

There are also talks and rumors of a possible drone show coming to Universal Studios as a new position has been filled, hinting at this possibility.

Universal Asks Senators for Help With Give Kids The World Village Charitable Cause

Universal Orlando Resort is teaming up with Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit organization Resort located in Kissimmee, Florida.

The nonprofit organization provides cost-free vacations for critically ill children and their families from around the globe who are eager to visit Central Florida for a holiday.

Per the official Give Kids The World Village webpage:

A stay at the Village is much more than a vacation. During one incredible week, wish families laugh, play, and create priceless memories together away from hospital visits and medical procedures. It’s a magical week of “YES” where wish kids can experience the simple joys of childhood, and where families can recapture some of the precious moments that may have been missed due to illness.

The organization started in 1986 and has since helped more than 187,000 families from every state in the country, including 76 countries worldwide.

Universal and GKTWV are asking Florida Senators in a proposed amendment to allow Universal artwork to go on a license plate for the state, which will be available for purchase, giving all proceeds to the nonprofit organization.

If Florida Senators agree to the license plate artwork, the plate cost would be $35 for all Florida residents.

Here is a photo of what the plate would like once the Florida Senators agree to the artwork change in favor of Universal:

