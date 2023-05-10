Universal Attraction Replaced Immediately After Closing

Yesterday saw the final performance of Islands of Adventure’s Poseidon’s Fury at Universal Orlando Resort.

The closure was first announced last month to much surprise, as the Park had just spent the better part of a year on refurbishing and updating the attraction. However, Poseidon’s Fury has seen a consistent decline in Guest attendance over the last several years, and as the final original opening day attraction left in the Park, its days have been numbered for a while. The attraction is part of the Lost Continent area of Islands of Adventure, an area themed after the mythologies of Greek and Middle Eastern cultures. Part of the area was lost to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter when Hogsmeade opened in 2010.

After announcing the attraction would close for good, rumors immediately started spreading as to what would take its place, including an expansion of the Wizarding World or a Legend of Zelda-themed area. However, one Orlando theme park has implied its own attraction as a replacement: SeaWorld’s Journey to Atlantis water ride.

IT IS DONE! 🔱 Journey to Atlantis' annual maintenance has concluded. Now go 🌊 pic.twitter.com/dBwHcEdxcD — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) May 10, 2023

Journey to Atlantis undergoes a maintenance schedule at the beginning of each year to ensure it’s ready for summer Guests. Similar to Poseidon’s Fury, the ride takes Guests through the mythical sunken city, ensuring no one leaves the ride dry. SeaWorld announced the attraction was reopened today, just one day after Poseidon’s Fury closed.

While it could just be a coincidence, many comments make references to the timing of the reopening. “When one door closes another one opens,” jokes @Zaks_adventures. “SeaWorld knew what they were doing when they scheduled the maintenance for this attraction. perfect timing!” states @EthanHershaft. “Opening this the day after poseidons fury closing is a hate crime,” claims @DiscipleOfTron.

While the closure announcement was only publicly made last month, it’s possible that the other Orlando theme parks were aware of the timing before it was announced, which would have given SeaWorld the ability to perfectly time the attraction’s reopening. While it’s not a Universal replacement just yet, Guests can still experience a mythical underwater attraction just minutes away from the former Poseidon’s Fury.

Are you team Poseidon’s Fury or team Journey to Atlantis? Sound off your vote in the comments below!