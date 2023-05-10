SeaWorld Orlando Is Now Offering FREE Beer

You heard it right, folks. SeaWorld Orlando will offer FREE BEER for qualifying participants in the next few months.

Here’s what we know.

Yup, That’s Right – Free Beer at SeaWorld Orlando

From now through July 27, SeaWorld Orlando offers a FREE 7-ounce beer for those who qualify – 21 years old and older.

Guests can pick up their complimentary free beer daily at Waterway Grill Bar from 11 a.m. until one hour before the Park closes.

SeaWorld commented that the type of beer offered during this special promotional event will vary. So make sure to stop by each day, if possible, or various days from now through July 27 to check out the different beer options.

My News 13 was the first to report on this new promotional event from SeaWorld Orlando and has since been picked up by news and media outlets, like theme Park news outlets similar to Inside The Magic.

Related: Orlando Theme Park Changes Roller Coaster, Walks Back on Safety Policy

SeaWorld Orlando – Your One-Stop Theme Park

SeaWorld Orlando is home to tons of unique and wonderful family-friendly attractions.

A new, thrilling roller coaster called Pipeline: The Surf Coaster opened at the water Park.

The theme Park is a marine zoological Park in Orlando, Florida, also home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort.

SeaWorld Orlando opened in 1973 as the third Park of the SeaWorld chain, just two years after the opening of Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Related: Dolphin and Trainer Injured in Attacks at SeaWorld Orlando

Folks looking for some fun can expect tons of it as SeaWorld Orlando is home to:

Port of Entry

Sea of Shallows

Sea of Legends

Sea of Ice

Sea of Delight

Sea of Mystery

Sea of Power

Sesame Street Land

All these lands have attractions, shows, dining experiences, and more.

With nearly 20 attractions, 12 shows, and multiple places to sit down and enjoy a freshly made meal, SeaWorld is a theme Park you do not want to skip out on.

Will you get your FREE beer from SeaWorld Orlando over the next few months?