Orlando Theme Park Changes Roller Coaster, Walks Back on Safety Policy

The theme park climate in Orlando, Central Florida, is one of innovation, imagination, and competition. With massive Resorts like Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, the Sunshine State attracts millions of Guests each year, many of whom plan to experience all the new things these parks have to offer.

One of Orlando’s latest additions has been changed following a maintenance stint, walking back on a previously installed safety requirement.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment just posted record revenue for the seventh straight quarter, with total revenue growing to $390 million, a 5% increase on the same period in fiscal 2021. While the numbers were positive, reports indicate slowing attendance, with a per capita increase of 7.2% driving profits up from fewer Guests.

A big draw for Guests and a positive way to increase attendance in the theme park environment is the opening of new attractions. Over at Walt Disney World Resort, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened in EPCOT last summer, while just a year previous, Jurassic World VelociCoaster opened in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

At SeaWorld Orlando, Ice Breaker opened in February 2022. The coaster — the first launch-style coaster for the theme park — features four airtime launches, including a reverse launch drop with a 93 feet tall spike and 100-degree angle — it is Florida’s steepest beyond vertical drop.

Just a day after opening last year, SeaWorld announced it was rescinding the 48 inches height requirement, opting for a 54-inch minimum instead. Now, after maintenance to remove the comfort collars, it reportedly includes a seatbelt and lap restraint. The safety requirements have also been addressed, and riders at 48 inches can now experience Ice Breaker again. Guests between 48-54 inches must ride accompanied by someone at least 14 years old.

In a statement, SeaWorld Orlando said (via ClickOrlando):

“In close consultation with the ride manufacturer, and with safety always at the forefront, we have enhanced the ride vehicle to accommodate a lower minimum rider height requirement of 48 inches. We look forward to welcoming even more thrill seekers to experience the exhilaration of this amazing coaster.”

Looking toward the future, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s portfolio looks only to increase with the debut of another new coaster at SeaWorld Orlando — Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. And then over at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, recent additions include the Serengeti Flyer and Iron Gwazi.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster will see Guests being launched at 60 miles per hour into a 110 feet overbanked turn. The approximate ride time is around one minute and 50 seconds.

Will you be visiting SeaWorld any time soon to ride Ice Breaker? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!