Disney Competitor Makes Millions, Revenue Hits Record High

One of Walt Disney World’s largest competitors just shared their profits, with some impressive numbers being revealed.

Earlier this year, we saw The Walt Disney Company hold its quarterly earnings report. Disney Theme Parks saw $2.1 billion in profits, which were up 35% when compared to last year.

“After a solid first quarter, we are embarking on a significant transformation, one that will maximize the potential of our world-class creative teams and our unparalleled brands and franchises,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bog Iger wrote.

These numbers did not surprise us at Inside the Magic, of course, as The Walt Disney Company is one of the largest companies n the entire world. However, much of the financial success can of the Disney Parks be attributed to upcharges like Disney Genie Plus and Individual Lightning Lanes, services that are extremely controversial to Disney Guests and fans.

In terms of competitors, Disney has some stiff competition. Universal Studios consistently posts giant profits as well, and with Epic Universe opening in just a few years, it’s safe to say Walt Disney World will be fighting for attention in 2025.

SeaWorld is also in the “ring” of theme park competitors. SeaWorld’s Q4 numbers were shared by Ashley Carter of Spectrum News 13, revealing some impressive figures for the theme park:

SeaWorld has released its Q4 earnings. Some takeaways: – Total revenue was a record $390.5M, up 5.3% – Net income was $49M – Attendance was 4.9 million visitors, down from Q4 2021

SeaWorld’s total revenue was up 5.3%, hitting $390.5 million. Surprisingly, attendance was down when compared to the last Q4.

Interestingly enough, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently compared Walt Disney World to SeaWorld during his press conference regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek district.

During the conference, Gov. DeSantis issued harsh statements toward The Walt Disney Company, claiming its “kingdom comes to an end” with the new bill he was signing. Along with these remarks, Gov. DeSantis also compared Walt Disney World to SeaWorld, saying, “Disney’s gonna be treated like Sea World is treated.”

