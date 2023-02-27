New Busch Gardens Attraction Breaks World Record

Today, a new thrill ride opened at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and the extreme experience is breaking multiple world records.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is owned by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and consistently ranks second in attendance of its Parks behind SeaWorld Orlando, attracting over 4 million Guests every year. In October of 2022, the Park announced that its newest attraction would be Serengeti Flyer, a high-flying swing ride that would be the world’s tallest and fastest swing attraction. The Park’s website describes the new ride:

With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once.

The attraction has a 48” height requirement, allowing younger Guests to enjoy the thrills as well, and there is a tester seat located outside the attraction that Guests can try to make sure they fit comfortably before getting on line.

The ride swings a total of 13 times, eventually hitting a total inversion, and the ride time is about one minute and 20 seconds. Busch Gardens officials are hoping the attraction will be considered a thrilling alternative to roller coasters, allowing Guests who want an exciting attraction without the twists and turns of a coaster to ride. And it does, standing apart from the Park’s many award-winning coasters like Iron Gwazi and Tigris.

Guests can experience the new Serengeti Flyer starting today, as well as the Park’s many other spring offerings. Their Mardi Gras event goes until May 5, followed by their Food & Wine Festival from March 10-May 21. The festival will also feature a concert series featuring artists like Kansas, Flo Rida, and WALK THE MOON.

Will you be flying on Serengeti Flyer?