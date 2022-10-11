An all-new thrilling attraction is coming soon to a popular Florida theme park. Here’s all we know about it.

Florida is the theme park capital of the country, and with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, and many more; it’s no wonder why thousands of families make the journey to Florida each year to enjoy all the fun and thrills that the different theme parks have to offer.

And to add to the excitement, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is gearing up to open its newest attraction, a thrilling swing that will take up to 40 Guests to a maximum height of 135 feet in the air at 68 miles per hour. Serengeti Flyer will be the Park’s seventeenth attraction, bringing a bright

Per Busch Garden’s website:

Serengeti Flyer – Opening 2023 The world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind. With each swing, riders will soar higher and higher above Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain while experiencing multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward the Earth. Serengeti Flyer will feature twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher reaching speeds of 68 mph and a maximum height of 135 feet at the ride’s peak. Guests will be seated back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, allowing for 40 guests to experience the ride at once. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) also shared a video announcing the all-new attraction on the Park’s social media, inviting Guests to relive their childhood on this massive swing, pointing out the height and speed the attraction will reach. There’s a new thrill on the rise, and its name is “Serengeti Flyer”! Get ready to experience the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind here at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Prepare to take flight in spring 2023. ​ There's a new thrill on the rise, and its name is "Serengeti Flyer"! Get ready to experience the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind here at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Prepare to take flight in spring 2023. ​😎 pic.twitter.com/XiMAGtfYZC — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) October 11, 2022

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is packed with fun for the entire family, with a ton of coasters for the most adventurous thrill-seekers and family-friendly attractions for everyone. Tigris is a forward and backward thrill experience, Cheetah Hunt is a smooth animalistic ride, Cobra’s Curse spins Guests around, and SheiKra drops Guests 200 feet from the sky down a 90-degree drop. However, Busch Gardens’ most recent addition has been the newly refurbished Iron Gwazi.

And for those not too fond of high speeds and sudden drops, the Park has attractions like Stanely Falls Flume, Serengeti Express, Air Grover, and Wild Surge. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a fan-favorite destination in Florida.

Are you excited about this new ride opening at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay? Let us know in the comments below!