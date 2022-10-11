An all-new thrilling attraction is coming soon to a popular Florida theme park. Here’s all we know about it.
Florida is the theme park capital of the country, and with Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld, and many more; it’s no wonder why thousands of families make the journey to Florida each year to enjoy all the fun and thrills that the different theme parks have to offer.
And to add to the excitement, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is gearing up to open its newest attraction, a thrilling swing that will take up to 40 Guests to a maximum height of 135 feet in the air at 68 miles per hour. Serengeti Flyer will be the Park’s seventeenth attraction, bringing a bright
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is packed with fun for the entire family, with a ton of coasters for the most adventurous thrill-seekers and family-friendly attractions for everyone. Tigris is a forward and backward thrill experience, Cheetah Hunt is a smooth animalistic ride, Cobra’s Curse spins Guests around, and SheiKra drops Guests 200 feet from the sky down a 90-degree drop. However, Busch Gardens’ most recent addition has been the newly refurbished Iron Gwazi.
And for those not too fond of high speeds and sudden drops, the Park has attractions like Stanely Falls Flume, Serengeti Express, Air Grover, and Wild Surge. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is a fan-favorite destination in Florida.
