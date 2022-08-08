Guest Sent to ER Bleeding After iPhone Flies Off Roller Coaster, Hits Them in Face

A Guest was recently injured on a roller coaster after a phone hit her in the face.

At Busch Gardens, there are a ton of coasters that Guests can choose from. Tigris is a forward and backward thrill experience, Cheetah Hunt is a smooth animalistic ride, Cobra’s Curse spins Guests around, and more. The most recent addition to Busch, however, has been the newly refurbished Iron Gwazi. The coaster was built in 1999 as just a wooden track but closed down to be refurbished and redone into a hybrid wooden/steel coaster.

The coaster features a 91-degree drop and an over 200-foot drop. Iron Gwazi’s top speed hits at 71 miles per hour, making it the faster roller coaster in all of Florida. The ride officially reopened on March 11, 2022.

The ride was quickly fixed after one Guest reportedly stuck his hand while riding, with two beams being removed. At 71 miles per hour, a hit could be extremely severe, and recently, one Guest had an incredibly unfortunate experience.

The report of an injury was stated by @coasterszn, who shared the photo on Instagram. In the photo, the Guest has cuts, bruises, and scratches across her face, as well as blood on her forehead and hand. The Guest was riding with a friend when the incident occurred:

In the post, the Guest says that “[We] were riding very back row on Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens. Mid-ride, someone’s iPhone flew and hit me in the face.”

The Guest reveals that they were sent to the ER for their injuries and had a broken nose as well as a “busted forehead.” Busch Gardens has not issued a statement regarding this injury.

Busch Gardens claims that Iron Gwazi is “North America’s tallest and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world. Iron Gwazi takes thrills to new heights, plunging riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour. Riders on Iron Gwazi will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as they sink their teeth into crocodile-inspired thrills.”

This is a breaking story, we will update our article as more information comes out.