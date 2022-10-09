“Too Intense,” Universal Coaster Causes Multiple Riders to Pass Out

If you visit Universal Orlando Resort, it won’t take long to notice a couple of towering roller coasters that can be seen before you ever even enter Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many world-class dark attractions like MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, The Simpsons Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many others.

However, one of the big appeals of visiting a Universal Park is getting to ride thrilling coasters like the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster in Jurassic Park, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt in Universal Studios Florida, and of course, the original that started the coaster craze.

We’re talking about The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

While the Hulk is one of the most popular attractions at Islands of Adventure and takes riders on a journey where they “become a Hulk,” it’s clear that the ride is too intense for many.

In a recent Reddit thread, many Universal Orlando fans shared that they passed out on their list ride of the coaster, and others called the attraction “too intense” for them.

“Hulk was the first and only time I’ve ever passed out on a ride, right after the launch into the first loop,” one fan said. “I had to be in a wheelchair the whole rest of the night and it actually eventually led to my cardiologist diagnosing me with an autonomic nervous system condition that had previously gone unnoticed, but they believe I’ve had my whole life.”

Another fan shared that they “had to take Aspirin” before riding The Hulk, so they eventually just made the decision to stop riding the coaster.

“I have to take aspirin for the hulk so I just stopped riding it,” they shared. “It’s a shame because I absolutely love the initial launch, but it’s just such a rough ride.”

Several others shared that they had “greyed out” while riding the attraction, especially on the initial launch into the corkscrew.

Every Universal Orlando Resort attraction has rider safety signs that can be found at the beginning of each line queue. Universal Orlando encourages you to please read all health and safety requirements for each attraction, as they are not all the same. You know your physical conditions and limitations. If you suspect your health could be at risk for any reason, or that you could aggravate a pre-existing condition of any kind, do not ride.

The Incredible Hulk Coaster is an intense attraction that shouldn’t be experienced by everyone, but if you do board the attraction you can prepare for an incredible journey in which you’ll launch up to 67 miles per hour as Hulk-like power propels you upside down into a zero-gravity roll, racing faster and faster. Hang on as this high-speed, red-line rampage smashes its way through the sky.

What do you think of The Incredible Hulk Coaster? Let us know in the comments!