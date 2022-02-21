SeaWorld Updates Height Requirements For New Ride After Operational Issues

When vacationing in Orlando, Florida, you often picture a trip to Universal Studios or Walt Disney World as these are the two largest theme Parks in the area. But recently, other local Parks have been stepping their game up when it comes to thrills and chills.

Ice Breaker, SeaWorld Orlando’s newest roller coaster is an absolutely terrifying attraction that offers fun for thrill-seekers. The ride opened less than a week ago but recently, the ride’s safety requirements were changed after technical issues affected the ride.

Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1), a digital journalist for Spectrum News 13 share the official statement from SeaWorld regarding the change:

SeaWorld Orlando recently adjusted the height requirement for its new #IceBreaker coaster. Here’s the official statement regarding the change: pic.twitter.com/FFj5UcTTz2 — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) February 21, 2022

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

SEAWORLD’S FIRST LAUNCH COASTER IS NOW OPEN! Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The highly anticipated thrill ride is located across from the park’s Wild Arctic exhibit, which houses beluga whales, walruses and harbor seals. Riders who get on the Ice Breaker are treated to four airtime-filled launches that go backward and forward. The ride also goes into a reverse launch that travels along a 93-foot tall spike with a 100-degree angle, which is the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida, according to SeaWorld Orlando.

Have you experienced Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando yet? Let us know if you have in the comments below!