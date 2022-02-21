Disney Hints Iconic Ride Will Reopen “Soon” Amid Year Long Closure

Out of all the classic and iconic attractions in the Disney Parks, few compare to the legacy of “it’s a small world.”

Love it or hate it, you have to admit it is a legendary Disney attraction. Featuring the infamous song of the same name, “it’s a small world,” is a fun and colorful adventure for the whole family. At Disneyland Paris, the ride recently went under refurbishment with no word on when it would open back up.

Disney Imagineers have been hard at work on Disneyland Paris’ “it’s a small world” since last year, and we can’t wait until it opens back up. Recently, a few signs have been put up around the attraction, indicating the ride may be opening back up sooner than we thought. A tweet from PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) showed what the signs look like, take a look below:

New sign on the construction walls of It’s A Small World telling the attraction will reopen “soon”, it will probably take a little longer than soon. #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks

🌍 New sign on the construction walls of It’s A Small World telling the attraction will reopen “soon”, it will probably take a little longer than soon.#DisneylandParis #DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/3KFu6QsCNx — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) February 20, 2022

The ride is supposed to open back up in 2023, but these signs make us think it may be a little “sooner” than we think. Disney describes “it’s a small world” as:

‘it’s a small world’: The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed

Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour hosted by the children of the world. From a colourful dock, climb aboard a cosy boat and set sail along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a 10-minute journey. Amid a vibrant, multi-coloured backdrop exquisitely crafted out of papier-mâché, glitter and fabric, behold a cast of almost 300 traditionally dressed dolls from nearly every corner of the globe sing a simple song in their native language about universal harmony and dance. Travel to all 7 continents and, by journey’s end, see for yourself that it truly is a small world after all.

It should be noted that Disney has not changed the timeline for the attraction, and that “soon” likely still means 2023!

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming with the 30th anniversary less than a month away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park. One of the biggest changes that we have seen is on Sleeping Beauty Castle, which was covered by a box facade for months. Recently, Disney began to uncover the castle to reveal a stunning, magical masterpiece.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris recently? Do you have a trip planned soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!