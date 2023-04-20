SeaWorld Orlando to Open Their Newest Thrill Ride Next Month

Fans of SeaWorld Orlando will get to ride their newest thrill ride sooner than expected, as soon as next month.

Here’s when the new coaster is expected to open.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Newest Roller Coaster

SeaWorld Orlando has been hard at work as construction has occurred for their newest thrill ride.

Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is a roller coaster coming to the water Park that will give Guests and fans a bit of thrill and fun.

Per the official SeaWorld Orlando website:

Feel the awesome power of the ocean in a whole new way on Pipeline, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster. Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and feeling every bank and curve as though you’re really riding the waves, thanks to innovative dynamic seats that gives you unparalleled freedom of movement. Experience the ultimate thrill with the addition of this seventh coaster to the Coaster Capital of Orlando.

The new roller coaster is labeled as extreme and does require a height of at least 54 inches. The coaster takes Guests as fast as 60 mph with sizes of 110 feet. Feel the power of the waves as you go through over 2,900 feet of track and awesomeness.

The New Coaster Is Set to Open Next Month

We now know when the new thrill ride will open for Guests.

The new Pipeline: The Surf Coaster is set to open May 1, 2023.

The ride was officially announced in April of 2022, and further teasers and videos were released in the following months.

Yesterday, the official SeaWorld Orlando Twitter posted this video:

Since being under construction for a few years, Guests and fans are ready to experience this new and exciting attraction at this famous water Park.

The ride is themed after the surfing cultures of California and Australia. The launch is surf-themed, with the entire ride having wave-jumping motions, giving Guests some cool vibes.

The roller coaster’s trains are designed to mimic surfboards. There is only one inversion on the ride for those asking, which makes this coaster family-friendly.

Are you thrilled about the opening date for Pipeline: The Surf Coaster? Let us know in the comments below.

