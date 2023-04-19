‘X-Men’ Actor Visits Universal Orlando Resort, Rides Popular Marvel Ride

Universal Orlando Resort Guests got a pretty awesome surprise as a famous and iconic actor visited the Parks yesterday and rode on a Marvel-themed ride.

Do Famous People Visit Theme Parks?

I know, what kind of question is that? But many people expect that famous people don’t visit theme Parks like Universal or Disney, but that’s not true. There are famous folks who visit theme Parks, AND let me blow your mind even more – there are favorite peeps who love theme Parks.

For instance, Full House (1987 – 1995) star John Stamos is a frequent visitor of Disney. He’s been a fan since childhood and loves going to the Parks whenever possible.

How I Met Your Mother (2005 – 2014) actor and child star Neil Patrick Harris also visited Disney World with his entire family this year.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead (2010 – 2022) actor, visited Disneyland with his family, and they had a lovely time together riding those iconic attractions.

Someone else who recently visited a Florida theme Park was this X-Men star.

Islands of Adventure Offers Some Pretty Awesome Thrills

Islands of Adventure is one of the best theme Parks in the world (the #5 actually in the world).

Fans from around the world flock to the Park to ride some of the most thrilling rides in the country.

Rides like the Jurassic World Velocicoaster have zero gravity inversions, a 155-foot-tall top hat, and several launches that go 0 to 70 mph in seconds!

Another thrill ride is The Incredible Hulk Coaster, which has existed since 1999. The attraction features a crazy launch that gets Guests up to 67 mph as they swirl upside down and through a water tunnel.

With so many thrills, it’s no wonder this X-Men actor decided it was time to visit.

‘X-Men’ Star Visits Universal Theme Park

X-Men franchise actor and The Last King of Scotland (2006) star James McAvoy decided to visit Islands of Adventure yesterday afternoon and had a blast.

McAvoy was seen throughout Universal Orlando Resort and even captured in a photo while riding a Marvel-themed attraction.

Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd on Twitter) posted some great photos of the Hollywood actor enjoying his time yesterday afternoon. Check out the images below!

Scottish Actor James McAvoy Visits Universal Orlando Resort! pic.twitter.com/TJFY1wCawM — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) April 17, 2023

One of the photos that got fans pumped and thrilled was seeing McAvoy riding the Marvel-themed attraction, The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

It’s fantastic to see a Marvel actor riding a Marvel-themed ride, especially The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

If you’re anything like McAvoy, you’ll understand how incredible Islands of Adventure are, especially since it’s part of Universal Orlando Resort.

Let us know in the comments below: Is it cool seeing James Mcavoy at Universal and riding a Marvel-themed ride?