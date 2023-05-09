Fans Say Goodbye to Universal Attraction Before Permanent Closure

Fans of adventure have flocked to Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort to say goodbye to a classic attraction before it closes forever.

Last month, Universal announced that Poseidon’s Fury, the immersive walkthrough attraction in the Lost Continent at Universal Orlando Islands of Adventure, would be closing permanently on May 10, making May 9 the last day of tours. The experience was the final attraction located in the Lost Continent area of the Park, ending a longstanding era that went back to the day the Park opened.

The experience took Guests on an immersive walkthrough of ancient temple ruins, where their guide, Taylor, wound uncover the lost trident of Poseidon and transport Guests back to an ancient battle between the god and his nemesis, Lord Darkenon. Although the special effects show was often plagued with technical errors and generally regarded by Guests as sort of a mess, it was an Islands of Adventure original and holds a special place in many Guests’ hearts because of it.

With the final tours playing today, many fans have flocked to Islands of Adventure to experience Poseidon’s Fury one last time. The attraction has become so popular today, in fact, that Universal opted to distribute wristbands for the final show instead of using the standby line; first come, first serve, with no standby or additional Guests. All other tours today used the typical standby line.

Fans are also taking to social media to share their memories of the show and experiences on its final day. Despite the attraction being somewhat messy, many took the time to emphasize the importance of non-IP-based attractions at theme parks and the power of original storytelling, which is exactly what Poseidon’s Fury did (even if it wasn’t always the most coherent or technically advanced story).

Guests of all ages shared their favorite memories and elements of the attraction, including the spectacular water tunnel (often seen as the attraction’s best feature), beautiful facade, charming host, and corny storyline.

There’s no word yet on what’s set to replace Poseidon’s Fury, although there have been rumors of the entire Lost Continent being gutted for an expansion of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter or a land themed to The Legend of Zelda. This would tie in with the planned SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal’s upcoming new park, Epic Universe.

We’ll just have to see what adventure awaits at the final tour this evening, give a fond farewell to Poseidon’s Fury.