Disney Blocks Guests From Visiting Parks on Christmas

Disney is now blocking certain Guests from visiting on Christmas.

The Disney Parks are some of the most popular vacation destinations on earth, bringing in millions of Guests each year. From Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World to Disney California Adventure at Disneyland, Guests have come to expect a certain level of theming and service at the Disney parks.

What can make a Disney vacation even more magical depends on the time of year you visit. Sure, Disney is always magical, but nothing compares to seeing the entire Resort decked out for the holiday season.

This is why Christmas and Halloween are some of the most crowded times for the Disney Parks, with thousands of Guests itching to spend their time off at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Unfortunately, one Resort has just blocked Guests from visiting on these holidays as part of a controversial new policy.

For those who may not know, the Disneyland Paris Resort recently scrapped its entire Annual Pass system and announced a new policy would soon be implemented. This new Annual Pass system came with many changes, with many expected Park benefits now missing entirely.

As part of the new pass, which is called the “Disneyland Pass,” certain Guests are now blocked from visiting on Christmas and Halloween. This policy is in effect for the “Silver” tier of the new pass. Guests are also blocked on certain weekends of the year with this pass.

The “Silver” tier pass will cost Guests 499 euros ($560 USD).

As we stated earlier, this new pass has been quite controversial among Disneyland Paris Guests and fans alike. Thousands of fans have even signed a petition demanding that Disney bring back the expected benefits that it removed.

Have you ever visited the Disneyland Paris Resort?