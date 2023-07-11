Disney Officially Scraps Annual Pass Program at Disney Parks

Disney is doing away with something iconic.

The Walt Disney Company has been a dominating force in the theme park entertainment industry for many years, providing outstanding Guest experiences and employing advanced technology in its Parks worldwide. Disney consistently raises the bar — like incorporating augmented reality features into attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, to create immersive and family-friendly rides and experiences. While Disney usually sets a high standard, they aren’t always perfect. Guest complaints in recent years have become more and more frequent — and changes like the one detailed below will no doubt ruffle some feathers.

Ever since it was founded by Walt Disney in Anaheim, California, the Disneyland Resort has garnered a reputation as “The Happiest Place On Earth”. Over time, the Disney Resort family grew to encompass multiple destinations across the world, including the Walt Disney World Resort and the Magic Kingdom. There are also extremely popular international Parks such as the Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort — which all dedicate themselves to those same original tenets.

The Annual Pass Program at the Disney Parks

Annual Passes (AP) for the Disney Parks act as special tickets that grant visitors access to the Theme Park in question for a whole year. They provide a range of benefits and privileges to guests who wish to visit Disney Parks frequently or for an extended period. This scheme particularly benefits locals, and/or those who find it within their time (and budget) to frequent the Disney Parks. It allows individuals and families to not need to schedule jam-packed days full of back-to-back wait times and Disney character meet and greets, and instead lets Guests return for a chill half-day out or casual dinner date, especially if they live close enough to visit regularly.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, however, Annual Passes as we knew them began disappearing from the Disney Parks around the world. Disney implemented these changes to allegedly manage capacity, maintain health and safety protocols, and adjust Park operations to the international health crisis. The Disneyland Park Resort in Anaheim, California, temporarily suspended the sale of new Annual Passes, and subsequently developed a new membership program, replacing it with a new membership program called the Disneyland Resort Magic Key Program was introduced in its stead.

It was not only the Disney Parks in the USA that were hit with significant changes, as the Tokyo Disney Resort never fully recovered — they have instead eliminated all Annual Passes for the time being, with no news about the program’s return. The language used by that Disney Park on their official website is that “Sales of Annual Passports are currently suspended”.

Now, it seems that another Disney Park may be headed in a similar direction, with other Parks around the globe potentially set to follow suit.

May the Annual Pass Rest In Peace

It seems that our earlier report of Annual Pass signage going down in Disneyland Paris Resort did indeed indicate big changes coming to the Annual Pass Program.

The DLP Report recently broke the news that Disneyland Paris is getting their Annual Pass system entirely scrapped. It will be replaced by something called the “Disneyland Pass” — a new “frequent visitors product”. DLP Report summarizes the key changes as follows:

Naturally, many were wary of the change, with users like @ShirleighShirlz noticing that it is only Gold tier Disneyland Passes that get Extra Magic Hours (extra Park time for AP holders and Hotel Guests, from 8:30AM to 9:30AM in both Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park):

Shirleigh: So you only get extra hours if you get gold? DLP Report: Correct.

Correct. — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 11, 2023

What does the new Disneyland Pass Program offer?

Well, seemingly a more streamlined and simplified “range” of passports and benefits. Currently, it appears that certain existing privileges from the (from today, extinct) Annual Pass Program will last until July 19, whereupon they will disappear for everyone. Access to the Disneyland Paris Resort’s two Parks will remain active however, until the expiration date on your AP. Annual Passholders/Guests also cannot renew on the old Annual Pass system from today onwards.

There’s a whole host of removed benefits as detailed by the report, from the prior Annual Pass Program — ranging from Discovery, Magic Flex, Magic Plus, and Infinity — (that can still be found here, at the time of writing).

Some of the removed benefits include Infinity Parking, special Room Rates, Free Bag Storage, and many more. Needless to say, there are more benefits lost than gained.

Guests under the new scheme will additionally get an “Exclusive Meet and Greet” will take place in a newly refurbished area, where Disney Characters will be available to meet “several times a year for 3-4 weeks each”, with reservations available to all Disneyland Pass holders, at “1 meet for each period”.

The “AP Pop Up Space” on the other hand, will be a converted previous AP-only space, now changed to a “pop up space for sales and events” which will supposedly “alleviate the need to use The Storybook Store”.

At the end of the day, it seems as if The Walt Disney Company isn’t hesitating when it comes to changing their tried and true Annual Pass system. At this rate, it might only be a matter of time before the Walt Disney World AP system gets heavily revamped and reworked as well.

