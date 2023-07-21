Disney Live Streamer Captures Continued Horrendous Behavior From Park Guests

A Disney live streamer recently captured some unruly behavior from Guests at Walt Disney World Resort. Unfortunately, this would not be the first time this behavior has been caught on camera.

A Rise in Disney Guests Misbehaving?

Over the last several months, some videos and photos have leaked and made their way online in TikToks and more, showing Disney Park Guests behaving in horrible ways and some in disgusting ways. Recently, a drunken Naval Academy graduate allegedly terrorized EPCOT, even going as far as injuring some Cast Members. Some alleged scammers also targeted a Disney Guest and attempted to enter EPCOT with the mentioned person. Another man was arrested last week after allegedly causing a “violent attack” at Disney World Resort. A mother recently went viral after a “controversial” experience with a Disney Cast Member at WDW.

Yet another Disney Guest allegedly snuck a “poisonous substance” onto Disney property, drinking it in a video while inside one of the WDW Parks. A Disney performer apparently “rushed backstage” after a Guest allegedly sexually harassed him. You can see the story conveyed in this article: unruly Disney Guests are potentially rising. But this behavior tends to be known in other theme Parks as well. But with Disney being the epicenter of theme Park culture, one can understand why these incidents are likely to happen more at WDW than anywhere else.

But it would seem Guests have not yet learned their lesson as, once again, a few other Guests were caught doing a somewhat unruly and disgusting thing at EPCOT yesterday.

TikTok Video Shows Unruly and Disgusting Behavior

In a video screen recorded by a Disney live streamer, TikTok user eat.sleep.positivity captured what appears to be multiple Disney Guests participating in behavior seen many times before, most recently being after some parents from a local or national cheerleading squad were captured on video putting their feet and bathing in what appears to be the same fountain as the photo above back in April. In the recent TikTok video, you can see the Disney Guests putting their feet and more into the fountain,m which is not designed for such activities.

This behavior is frowned upon, and those Guests likely got reprimanded by Disney Security or Disney Cast Members. Please, do not attempt to repeat this behavior, as that fountain was put in place to draw out the area’s aesthetic and bring a more calming and relaxed feeling to the environment. Hopefully, we will see an end to this type of disgusting behavior from Disney World Guests.