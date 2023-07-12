Guest Stalks, Sexually Harasses Disney Character Performer

Behind every magical moment with Mickey Mouse or your favorite Disney Princess is a Disney Character Performer. These entertainment Cast Members work hard to bring on-screen stories to life.

Unfortunately, adult Guests don’t always behave appropriately around Disney Characters. There have been multiple incidents of Guests inappropriately touching or harassing entertainment Cast Members on duty. Some have even been kicked from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

A Guest was recently caught following Captain Jack Sparrow around Magic Kingdom Park, intending to pursue a romantic relationship with him. Both the Character Performer and Character Attendant appear uncomfortable during multiple interactions, which were shared on TikTok by @idreamofdisney21:

According to the TikToker, the Guest encountered Jack Sparrow at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party the previous year. She claimed he blew her a kiss, and she’d been waiting for him ever since.

“Lover, where are you going, lover?” the woman asked repeatedly as Captain Jack and his Character Attendant rushed backstage.

Later on, the woman encountered the same Character Performer with a different accompanying Cast Member.

“I’ve been waiting for you,” she told him. “I’m so in love.”

“She says she’s been waiting since last year,” Captain Jack Sparrow responded. He asked if she would come to Halloween this year and then swiftly walked away.

“That’s true love,” the woman filming joked.

Though nothing happened to the Guests in this incident, it’s important to behave appropriately around Disney Characters. Consent is just as crucial at Disney Parks as anywhere else. When interacting with Disney Character Performers, follow Character Attendant instructions and ask permission for any physical contact.

Share your favorite Disney Character Performer interaction with Inside the Magic in the comments!

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.