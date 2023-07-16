Disney World Attack Leaves Employee in Hospital, Man Arrested

in Walt Disney World

A man has been arrested after a bizarre attack.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida is one of the very best places you can spend a family vacation. From thrilling rides like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom to incredible and immersive experiences at EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, there’s a reason Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, Disney World is not immune to the occasional accident, although some are more severe than others.

Recently a Walt Disney World Cast Member was sent to the hospital after an attack at EPCOT.

According to a recent report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Seth Davis, a 39-year-old Guest visiting Walt Disney World from San Bernardino, California, became upset after a ride broke down. The specific attraction was Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, one of EPCOT’s newest offerings.

Once the ride was shut down due to technical difficulties, Davis became “ irate” with a Cast Member in the area.

The Walt Disney World employee reported Davis becoming “verbally aggressive” after being forced to exit the line. The Cast Member eventually went to get his manager for help.

Eventually, a manager arrived and said she would try to get Davis into the line faster next time. Unfortunately, the tablet the manager was working with was also facing some technical difficulties.

This made Davis even angrier. When the manager reached to try a different tablet, Davis “slapped the tablet out of her left hand, causing it to hit the right side of her rib cage and fall on the ground.”

The manager then alerted staff that “she had been hit.” The manager was later transported to an AdventHealth emergency room due to minor injuries to her left hand and rib cage.

Davis was eventually arrested and taken to the Orange County Jail after authorities determined probable cause for a battery charge.

This is unfortunately not the first time we’ve reported on Guests attacking others while visiting the Disney theme parks.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for future details as they become available. 

