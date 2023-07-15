‘Star Wars’ Officially Changes George Lucas’s Iconic Design for ‘Ahsoka’

Disney is finally changing one iconic design from George Lucas’s Star Wars movies decades later.

In the first few years at Lucasfilm, Star Wars was limitless. Planets and props were still being figured out. Nothing was set in stone. This meant that lightsabers, blasters, starships, and armor were frequently changed until the right one was found.

Now, fans know each detail for every lightsaber and most details in the Star Wars universe. George Lucas’s original six movies laid the foundation for a lot of great stories and while it’s fun seeing variants of iconic designs, Disney has a bad track record of making a newer version of something iconic that’s just terrible.

Disney’s Sequel Trilogy failed to realize that copying what the Galactic Empire looked like and making it slightly different wouldn’t impress fans, as most soldiers in the movies look like worse versions of stormtroopers and rebels. It’s odd seeing Disney fail to see the importance of making new designs for the Star Wars universe instead of reusing iconic ones.

In Ahsoka, Dave Filoni might follow what Disney did in the Sequel Trilogy and is changing one iconic design for fans instead of creating a radically different one. The new trailer for the series shows off Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn, and while the Chiss antagonist looks impressive, the background reveals a first look at a rumored change.

Early reports indicated that stormtroopers might be changed and a more Kintsugi design (gold cracks laced through the product) which is normally found in pottery. In the trailer, fans might spot that the stormtrooper helmet in the background is gold and white behind Thrawn. One fan even shared an image that was edited to highlight the design of the new helmet:

It’s clear that it’s a stormtrooper behind Thrawn and has gold woven onto his helmet. Just like Kylo Ren in Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Thrawn’s stormtroopers will have gold lines in their armor, making them look cool, but reusing the standard stormtrooper armor for a new purpose.

Fans might shrug and not care about Filoni reusing the design, but it’s important to note why it’s a big deal. Yes, it’s practical for Thrawn’s men to repair their armor instead of creating new suits, but stormtroopers are not meant to be special. The reason why the Empire has millions of stormtroopers that look the same is because they aren’t an individual. All stormtroopers fighting for the Empire are uniform, with nothing distinguishing them as they fight as one. It’s not each soldier versus the Rebellion, but the Empire is taking down all those who oppose them.

If Thrawn’s men are all different, that ruins the core theme of the Stormtroopers and goes against what George Lucas set up. It’s a small detail that might not play a huge role in the series, but it’s a clear sign that some aspects of Star Wars can be quietly rewritten or ignored without any pushback, and that’s not great to see. If Disney is fine changing this, what will stop them from changing other iconic designs or characters?

Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi already had a Disney+ series that failed to please fans, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Ahsoka follows suit, which is truly a shame because fans are beyond excited to see the hero get her series after being in the Star Wars universe for over ten years.

