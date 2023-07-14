‘Star Wars’ Might Remove 43-Year-Old Icon From the Franchise

Temuera Morrison is tired of waiting for Disney to decide what will happen to the iconic bounty hunter.

After appearing in The Mandalorian Season 2, fans were excited to see more of Boba Fett. That was until The Book of Boba Fett ruined the character for many fans because Morrison wasn’t starring as a bounty hunter or even a crime boss. Boba Fett turned into a local crime lord as he handled the affairs of Tatooine and faced a few threats that left him out of the spotlight.

To make matters worse, his own series left the actor barely any screentime for the episodes dedicated to Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, with Morrison in the episode for about two minutes. The Book of Boba Fett really showed fans that Disney’s handling of legacy characters isn’t great. After the Sequel Trilogy and Kenobi, it’s evident that Disney is better off handling new characters like Cassian Andor, where there is a lot less room for error.

After starring as Jango Fett and Boba Fett, Morrison is in a unique position. In live-action, he can star as any clone trooper, such as Captain Rex, or just be the iconic bounty hunter, but the actor isn’t young and spry anymore. Like anyone else, Morrison is getting older, and his window to play these fascinating characters is getting shorter.

Disney is planning to slow down their amount of content going forward, and the chances for a second season of The Book of Boba Fett seem unlikely, so what will Morrison do? He’ll go straight to Lucasfilm to fight for his character to return in some sort of project.

The actor tells fans that he won’t let Star Wars put Boba Fett on a shelf and would be more than glad to star as Captain Rex. He won’t sit around waiting for a phone call as he plans to visit the company himself:

“There’s a few things happening in L.A… I’m looking to pop into L.A. on the way home to New Zealand… and see what’s happening in the galaxy… This is why I was gonna pop in and see what’s going on, and make sure they’re not gonna put me on a shelf.”

Temuera Morrison deserves to play Boba Fett again because it’s evident that with the right story, fans will love Boba Fett. Don’t make him into a minor crime lord of Tatooine and expect fans to be happy. His role in Star Wars should be a lot bigger, and there’s still room to allow Fett to have a big story told in Star Wars if Disney is brave enough to give fans what they want.

Would Disney allow Star Wars to create another Boba Fett project? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!