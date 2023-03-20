Cast Member Intervenes After Guest Attacks Wheelchair User

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort offer extensive disability resources, including wheelchair and ECV rentals, detailed disability-oriented Disney Park maps, and the Disability Access Program (DAS Pass). As nearly every Disney ride queue is wheelchair accessible, DAS serves Guests with disabilities that cannot stay in crowded lines for non-mobility-related reasons.

Unfortunately, some non-disabled Guests believe disability resources are a perk, not a step towards equality and accessibility. Many disabled Guests report confrontations with others who don’t think they deserve accessibility programs.

Reddit user u/Trashpandaantics recently recalled visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney District with their mom. The Guest’s asthma was so severe at the time that they needed a wheelchair to sit in during attacks.

“During Fantasmic, my mom sat in the wheelchair and I was sitting on her lap,” the Guest recalled. “This random lady flipped out and started yelling at her, saying the wheelchairs were meant for people who actually needed them.”

The Guest was shocked, and their mother tried to explain the reason for the wheelchair. But the woman wouldn’t listen.

“My mom started arguing back, eventually a Cast Member had to come over and tell the lady to mind her own business,” they wrote.

Another confrontation broke out at Fantasmic! last summer after a group of adults rushed the wheelchair area, making it impossible for wheelchair users to see. The standing Guests refused to move until Disney Security Cast Members escorted them away.

Never question someone else’s mobility aid. If you have a safety concern, approach a Disney Cast Member, but do not confront other Disney Park Guests.

