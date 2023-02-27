ECV Driver Refuses to Apologize After Medics Were Called For Disney Guest She Ran Over

Walt Disney World Resort offers wheelchair and electric conveyance vehicle (ECV) rentals to help Guests navigate the Disney Parks. While ECVs and scooters are extremely helpful to disabled Guests and those with mobility issues, they’re occasionally involved in accidents when they’re going too fast or Guests step in front of them.

Medics were called to the scene of a scooter accident at San Angel Inn, a restaurant in the Mexico World Showcase Pavilion at EPCOT. A Guest was run down by a scooter after standing up to move tables. The victim shared their experience on Reddit.

“As we were relocating, by following the hostess, a woman on a scooter hit me from behind,” u/welkikitty recalled. “She hit me with such force I fell down.”

The victim was okay, but the woman in the ECV was furious. “She was screaming she was going to sue Disney for lack of accessibility in that area,” the Guest explained. “Medics were called to help me, but she kept yelling she was injured too (not sure how). We were so fed up we didn’t get to eat. We just decided to leave.”

Despite complaints from the ECV driver, Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members did their best to make things right for the Guest who was hit: “We did get a magical moment back at our hotel by the manager telling us to order whatever we wanted off the room service menu, and he comp’ed.”

Have you witnessed any close calls at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney Springs? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.