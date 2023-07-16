Politicians Who Made Disney History: From DeSantis to Trump

You’ve heard of Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and President Richard Nixon, but did you know they all share something special? Each of these names are politicians who made Disney history.

And that’s just scratching the surface. Some of the other names might shock you, so buckle up and get ready for a blast from the past.

Politicians Who Made Disney History

There’s no shortage of politicians who made Disney history. The iconic brand of Mickey and Minnie Mouse has survived multiple war efforts, economic recession and depression, and even the technological revolution. It only makes sense that politicians use the momentum of this multibillion-dollar company for their benefit.

The only issue is that politics is relative. For every thousand voices approving, there is another thousand espousing hatred. Ultimately, it falls to the population to determine how to interpret the efforts of its policy-makers.

Richard Nixon

Better known as “Tricky Nicky,” back in 1955, Richard Nixon was the Vice President of the United States. When Disneyland opened in California, this politician made Disney history by giving a speech during the opening ceremony. During his speech, Nixon highlighted the virtue of Disney’s impact on American culture. It also promoted the benefits of a Disneyland Theme Park in the state.

Whatever he said was successful because Nixon eventually went to the Oval Office. However, his Disney speech and interactions fell slightly by the wayside with the Watergate scandal. An act not quite in the spirit of Disney values, Nixon was impeached on October 30, 1973.

Michael Dukakis

Not the most prominent name, Michael Dukakis was a Democratic nominee during the 1988 presidential campaign. He released a campaign advertisement entitled “The Mickey Mouse Candidate.” It was a blatant criticism of George H.W. Bush. It essentially suggested the Republican opponent was avoiding essential issues and focusing on trivialities.

Mike Bloomberg

During the 2020 Democratic primaries, the former New York City mayor released an ad campaign featuring Disneyesque characters. The idea was to highlight Bloomberg as a problem-solver and candidate who could beat Donald Trump. We all know how that worked out.

Andrew Yang

2020 was a big year for politicians who made Disney history. Andrew Yang was another Democrat who referred to Disney and its properties during the campaign. Yang compared the algorithm-driven economy to the character of Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story. The suggestion was that it was time to reprogram the economy to work for the people.

Politicians Who Made Disney History: Actors Edition

There are plenty of politicians who made Disney history. The sheer number of politicians who started as actors is alarming. So is the count of actors who turned to politics.

Fred Grandy

The interesting case of Fred Grandy is a great way to see just how entwined politics and actors are. Grandy is known for his role as Gopher on the television show The Love Boat. Before this role, he worked as a tour guide at Disneyland. After it, he served as a Republican United States House of Representatives member.

Sonny Bono

Getting famous as a part of the musical pair “Sonny & Cher,” Bono appeared in various Disney productions. Bono was a Hollywood icon from The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour to Good Times. The fame led to his becoming the Republican Mayor of Palm Springs in 1988, then his election to the US House of Representatives, where he served from 1995 until his death.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chances are you already know this one, but it’s a real show of how politicians made Disney history and the synergy that demands. Schwarzenegger acted in many Disney movies, ranging from Terminator to Conan the Barbarian to Around the World in 80 Days.

Many recall Schwarzenegger more as a Governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Later, in September 2015, the public learned that Schwarzenegger would replace Donald Trump on The New Celebrity Apprentice.

When Trump criticized him in 2017, the former Governor replied, “Hey, Donald, I have a great idea. Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Donald Trump

It would be impossible to list a series of politicians that made Disney history without mentioning the notorious Donald Trump. That’s right, folks. Before becoming the 45th president of the U.S.A., Trump made a name in Hollywood with cameos in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.

Other cameos include Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and Little Rascals. It might recall some nostalgia, but most remember Trump as a divisive president who did more harm than good. That said, he’s a prominent politician who made Disney history.

International Politicians Who Made Disney History

Disney’s a global company, which means it’s not only politicians in the United States who make Disney history. Many use Disney as a campaign feature, reference point, or political stance.

Narendra Modi

A subversive individual, if there ever was one, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is an international politician who made Disney history. Not only is Disney actively participating in the Indian streaming economy, but Modi has referenced Disney features directly.

Back in 2018, Modi referred to Alice in Wonderland. The fact that it was a way to describe the economic reforms the government was setting forth left something to be desired. Modi aimed to show it as a transformative journey, but those who remembered the movie might have felt concerned.

Rodrigo Duterte

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, an internationally divisive character for his anti-LGBTQ+ attitudes, is another politician who made Disney history. Throughout his reign, he referenced Disney through metaphors. Once, he compared himself to Mickey Mouse, referencing adaptability and resilience. Unfortunately, much of the ideology doesn’t quite align with the Disney we know.

Boris Johnson

Who could forget the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson? A politician who made Disney history, if ever there was one, he made plenty of references when speaking to Brexit. Sadly, it was insulting, referring to aspects of the deal lacking in quality as “Mickey Mouse.” That’s one for the books.

Politicians Who Made Disney History: War Efforts

Disney’s been around for multiple wars, with the company playing a significant role in propaganda efforts during World War II. Walt Disney brought magic and inspiration to the lives and hearts of millions, and many politicians made Disney history by calling it forth.

Can you think of any other politicians who made Disney history? Flex those mental muscles in the comments down below!