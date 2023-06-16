Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Could Win 2024 Presidential Election

Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to run for President.

The former California Governor and movie star was talking Chris Wallace on Max and CNN’s Who’s Talking? today, and he had a lot to say about the upcoming 2024 election.

“The field was wide open in 2016, and I think the field is open right now,” he told Wallace.

The field in question currently comprises Joe Biden, who is running for re-election, along with a few other Democratic challengers against a host of Republican characters that includes Donald Trump, Chris Christie, and Ron DeSantis – who are each controversial figures even within their own party.

“Put me in because it’s, look — it’s a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election.”

Schwarzenegger cited this lack of political unity as one of the reasons he could see himself doing well in the election.

“Who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together,” he noted, saying that he believes these elections have come down to the grim choice of who you vote against, rather than the hopeful one of who you believe in.

Schwarzenegger also highlighted the numerous similarities between this election and the one that first made him Governor of California in 2003.

Running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy.”

There is, of course, just one problem with this whole plan – Arnold Schwarzenegger can’t run for US President.

Why Can’t Arnold Schwarzenegger Run for President?

Schwarzenegger may have a lot of public opinion on his side, but there’s one other thing he doesn’t have, and that’s natural-born US Citizenship.

According to the US Constitution, only a person who was born in the United States can become President. This means that immigrants are not eligible, and Arnold Schwarzenegger immigrated from Austria at age 21, in 1968.

This clause was created to protect the United States from foreign influence, but it has become somewhat controversial in recent years – though it’s not because people are itching to have the Kindergarten Cop in office again. Rather, the subject was broached in response to the January 6 attacks on the Capitol in 2021.

After several immigrant lawmakers and citizens indicated their fears that the US was following the same path that ultimately forced they and their families to flee their countries of origin, thought pieces began popping up wondering why we assume that naturalized citizens – many of whom have no memories of another home – would not be as loyal to the country by default.

The law is not likely to change soon – the country is facing far too many immediate and pressing issues, including record inflation, rampant xenophobia, the increasingly obvious effects of global warming, and the injustices being foisted upon transgender individuals.

One thing is for sure: This election is, unfortunately going to be yet another very interesting one to watch.

What do you think of the Natural Born Citizen clause? Drop your opinions in the comments below.