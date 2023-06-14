Gavin Newsom is the Anti-DeSantis, Attends Disneyland Pride Nite

In a reverse of the relationship between Disney World and Governor Ron DeSantis, California Governor Gavin Newsom proudly attended Disneyland’s first-ever Pride Nite.

Gavin Newsom is a politician and businessman who began his political career as mayor of San Francisco from 2004-2011. Afterward, he became Lieutenant Governor of California alongside Jerry Brown as Governor. He now serves as Governor of California.

A staunch Democrat, many US citizens were surprised recently to see him appear on Fox News, a largely conservative media organization, in an interview with Sean Hannity. During the interview, Newsom more than held his own and established his presence nationally as a leader of the Democratic party.

Without a doubt, Gavin Newsom’s biggest rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. While Newsom has been increasingly vocal regarding DeSantis’ policies in Florida, the Republican Governor has gone so far as to send migrants to Sacramento, California’s capital, against their will and without informing the Golden State, only adding more fuel to the fire.

One thing both Governors have in common is that their states are both home to Disney Theme Parks: Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California. The difference is that DeSantis is in a vicious feud with the Walt Disney Company, while Newsom embraces it. And he proved this while attending Disneyland’s first-ever Pride Nite.

Gavin Newsom Attends Disneyland’s First-Ever Pride Night

On Tuesday, June 13, Governor Gavin Newsom attended Disneyland’s After Hours Pride Nite, uploading a video of himself enjoying the fireworks on his Twitter account and commenting, “Great to be at Disneyland’s first-ever Pride Night.” The California Governor also did an impromptu meet-and-greet, conversing and taking photos with Guests.

Gavin Newsom has always been a strong supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights, directing the city clerks to issue marriage licenses in San Francisco in 2004, despite it being illegal at the time. This, along with other liberal policies, has solidified Newsom as a potential Presidential candidate after the next election cycle.

Do you think Governor Gavin Newsom could go head-to-head against Governor Ron DeSantis? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!