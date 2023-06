Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are celebrating Pride Month in a big way this year with exclusive late-night events, merchandise, and more transgender representation than ever. But it was a small Disneyland Pride display that recently made Guests emotional about inclusion at the Disney Parks.

Isa (@sea_rays) shared this video of a lesbian history display in a window outside the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park:

The thoughtfully-designed Pride display features art and historic photos of female couples, a Pride flag cross-stitch, and multiple books about sapphic women.

“A queer person had to have made this,” Isa said.

Isa wasn’t the only person inspired by the Disneyland Pride display. Thousands liked the video, and dozens commented to show support.

“I know Disney has a rocky past when it comes to celebrating queerness, but aint it crazy how they’re standing with us stronger than ever in our most vulnerable time?” @gayshrubs wrote. “I think Ron DeSantis trying to bully them down in Florida really lit a fire under them. I’m not a fan of huge corporations like them but they’re really showing up and showing out! Disney is for EVERYBODY!”

“The fact that actual thought went into this display,” @alliewith books commented. “Like they didn’t just throw flags together and call it a day.”

But not everyone appreciates Pride Month displays at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney. A Christian Disney influencer was called out last week after she shared a photo of herself and her children taken next to a rainbow Mickey Mouse display at the Southern California Disney Park. Instead of mentioning Pride, the influencer quoted the Bible and refused to like or respond to any comments acknowledging the real purpose of the display.

What Disneyland Pride Month display is your favorite? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.