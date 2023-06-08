Christian Disney Influencer Slammed for Repurposing Pride Display to Preach About the Bible

A Christian Disney influencer is under fire for refusing to acknowledge Pride Month celebrations at Disneyland Resort.

Jenny Rose, known online as @princessturnedmom, shared a picture of herself and her two children taken in Downtown Disney, right outside Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The three posed with a rainbow Mickey Mouse floral arrangement intended to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride.

But in the photo’s caption, Jenny didn’t acknowledge the purpose of the display. Instead, she used it as a starting point to talk about the Bible and the rainbow as a symbol of God’s promise to his followers:

Saw this lovely floral design at Downtown Disney & had to take a picture with my babies. To me, the rainbow signifies so many beautiful things…

It reminds me that there is beauty after a storm, like a baby after a miscarriage. Rosie is our rainbow baby, our beauty from brokenness.🌈

It also reminds me of God’s love & promise: “When the bow is in the cloud, then I will look upon it, to remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.” Genesis 9:16. 🌈

It can be so difficult in a storm to keep going, to feel like you are not alone. It’s said that we are either entering a storm, in the midst of a storm, or just getting out of a storm all our lives. ⛈️ But take heart, there will be a rainbow waiting for you, from a Father that loves you so much.💕 Can you think of a time that you were given a precious rainbow?

While most of Jenny’s followers were supportive, many Disney Parks fans were upset that she misrepresented the purpose of the Disney Pride display. The Disney Influencer only responded to comments that shared her viewpoint, but that didn’t stop others from disagreeing.

“I think this is probably why the LGBTQ+ community chose a rainbow to represent them,” said @jen.nay.bee. “It reminds people that love and beauty can still exist after receiving so much hate and bigotry they have received. I’m so proud of Disney to stand with those in the LGBTQ+ community and decorate Disneyland in so much pride. 🏳️‍🌈”

“This is for Pride Month and to represent that ALL people deserve to be loved and accepted for who they are,” @mindbodybabies agreed. “I hope that your beliefs are able to fully understand and live that — of you have no right calling yourself a Christian. ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍”

Other commenters simply posted Pride flag emojis or wished Jenny a happy Pride Month. A few fellow Christians thanked her for repurposing the Pride display.

“I love THIS!.. thank you for taking a stand where many do not in the Disney community! ❤️🔥🙌👏” @natassia_nicole wrote.

Was this Disney Influencer’s post appropriate? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.