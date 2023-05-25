Disney Releases Rainbow & Trans Flag Treats for Pride Month

June is just around the corner, and for many people across the country, that means it’s time to celebrate Pride Month. The Disney Parks are no different! Both the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California are ready to share their pride and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community through new offerings.

Disneyland is hosting its first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, marking the first official pride event sanctioned and designed by the company. The sold-out event will feature special character meet and greets, exclusive food and merchandise offerings, dance parties around the Park, photo opportunities, and even more reasons to celebrate Pride.

Celebrations may be a little more subdued at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, due to recently-passed oppressive laws that suppress the free speech of the LGBTQ+ community and those who wish to support it. However, as Disney is currently locked in a legal battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over their own free speech for speaking out against these laws, they’re not backing down when it comes to Pride. There will be plenty of food and merchandise offerings displaying not only the classic rainbow flag but other color schemes honoring the transgender flag, bisexual flag, lesbian flag, and more.

Today, Disney Parks Blog released a Foodie Guide to all of the Pride treats you’ll be able to find at Walt Disney World. Let’s take a look, and let us know what you’re most excited to try in the comments!

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Pride Confetti Cake: Yellow confetti cake and white chocolate ganache

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Pride Roulade: Vanilla cake roll with lemon-cream cheese filling, sweet cream, and white chocolate décor

Disney’s BoardWalk

Pride Cinnamon Roll

Pride Italian Cookies: Frangipane, raspberry jam, and a dark chocolate shell

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Pride Mousse Cake: Sprinkle cake, passion fruit mousse, strawberry crunch, and purple glitter mirror glaze Two of our very own Disney Culinary Cast Members and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, Margo and Bryce, worked in collaboration to create this elegant dessert in celebration of Pride Month



Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Pride Coconut Key Lime Pop: Coconut-key lime patty enrobed in chocolate with white chocolate décor

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pride Float: Vanilla pink and blue soft-serve float, representing the transgender flag colors, with Fanta Pineapple, topped with sprinkles and white chocolate décor

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Pride Italian Cookies: Frangipane, raspberry jam, and a dark chocolate shell

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Pride Cinnamon Roll

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Commissary and Catalina Eddie’s

Pride Cheesecake Dome: Whipped berry, white chocolate cheesecake on a vanilla cookie glazed with a red, white chocolate mirror glaze and topped with Mickey Pride ears

Backlot Express and The Trolly Car Café

Pride Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake filled with rainbow sprinkles and berry marmalade, topped with a red berry buttercream, and garnished with rainbow sprinkles and Mickey Pride ears

Woody’s Lunchbox

Pride Lunchbox Tart: Guava-filled pastry coated in purple vanilla fondant and topped with rainbow sprinkles, sour ribbon candy, and a blue chocolate Mickey

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Creature Comforts

Pride Mousse Dome: Lemon chiffon cake, raspberry-lemonade mousse, white chocolate glaze, and white chocolate crispy pearls striped with the transgender flag colors

Pizzafari and Restaurantosaurus

Pride Cupcake: Chocolate cake, salted caramel crunch filling, sweet coffee buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate Mickey Pride decoration

Tiffins Restaurant

Color Changing Cocktail: A playful floral cocktail that changes color before your eyes with Empress 1908 Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, and Peach Schnapps Liqueur

EPCOT

Block & Hans

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade with Moonshine

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue

Blueberry Lemonade (Non-alcoholic)

Blueberry Lemonade with Moonshine Blending memories of childhood and adulthood, Restaurant Guest Experience Manager Josh, a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, created these featured beverages inspired by the blueberries at the local farm-to-table produce stands in Maryland and his memories of trying various lemonade flavors on vacation with friends. The finishing touch of glitter makes this drink shine.



Sunshine Seasons

Pride Dome Cake: Tres leches mousse and toasted coconut dome with a mirrored glaze

Magic Kingdom Park

Main Street Bakery

Pride Cinnamon Roll

Pinocchio Village Haus

Pride Mickey Key Lime Tart: Key lime tart with sweet whipped cream topped with a chocolate piece

Sleepy Hollow

Pride Mickey Pop: Confetti cake dipped in white chocolate and striped with the transgender flag colors

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie

Pride Roulade: Green apple mousse roulade with buttercream and a pride Mickey garnish

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

Pride-themed Jumbo Squeeze Bottles: 22-ounce Pride-themed jumbo squeeze bottles available for purchase with the Shine on Tap

Coca-Cola Store

Simply Rainbow: Simply Orange, ICEE Blue Raspberry, and grenadine topped with gummy candy

The Ganachery

Pride Chocolate Piñata: Chocolate piñata filled with marshmallow treats

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

Rainbow Donut

“Happy Pride Month” Ripple Art

Paddlefish

Kendra’s Loud & Proud: The June cocktail of the month with grenadine, pineapple juice, elderflower liqueur, and Islamorada Hibiscus Gin served in the classic Paddlefish glass garnished with cherry, orange, lemon, blackberry, and a mint sprig

Splitsville Luxury Lanes