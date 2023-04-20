Pricey Disneyland After Dark Event Declared “Lame,” Misleading Rip Off

Want to experience Disneyland Park without the heat and crowds? Disneyland After Dark might be for you! The Southern California Disney Park throws multiple hard-ticketed, after-hours events annually, from Princess Nite to Pride Nite.

Beware, though, as many Guests warn that these Disneyland Resort events are major letdowns. Guests were disappointed by the long lines at the supposedly exclusive Sweethearts Nite in February and March. At Star Wars Nite last year, fans were kicked out due to an unclear costume policy.

On April 18, Guests at Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite reported long queues for rare characters and multiple closed attractions. For $145 per adult, most Guests expected access to all of Disneyland Park and were shocked to find that the newest area, Mickey’s Toontown, closed at 8 p.m. The recently-revamped Indiana Jones Adventure closed at 9 p.m., hours before the event ended at 1:00 a.m.

Other fans complained that the event seemed “lame” and misleading. “I cannot be the only person who saw all the Throwback Nite posts and thought it was lame and totally not exciting,” @thenessdiaries_ wrote. “Like that after Dark event costs $160 and nothing really had me saying ‘WOW I WISH I WAS THERE!’”

“I feel seen! None of the offerings looked “Disney quality,'” @TheRealJVee agreed. “It all looked cheap and what can we get away with. The fact that photopass photographers weren’t readily available at an event that uses “unlimited digital photo downloads” is laughable!”

“Part of the ‘Throwback’ is not having any rides open that didn’t already exist in the ‘60s,” Reddit user u/CoolUncleTouch joked. “Enjoy that Pineapple Burger though!”

Did you attend Disneyland After Dark: Throwback Nite? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.