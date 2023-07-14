DeSantis’ “Woke Wars” With Disney Will Cost Taxpayers Millions

It’s easy to get swept up in the DeSantis “woke wars” with Disney, but according to Florida’s House Speaker, it’s coming at a hefty price for taxpayers. Yet his solutions aren’t quite Disney-friendly either.

Floridians Speak Out About DeSantis Disney Comments

Lawsuits aren’t cheap. So far, DeSantis has racked up a taxpayer bill of around $19 million in legal fees. That doesn’t even include the money the state paid its lawyers from third-party agencies. DeSantis vowed, “We’re going to exhaust every legal option we have.”

But that comes with a hefty price tag. Even a special session runs around $1 million. And that’s no small sum. It’s leaving Disney fans upset, driven to action through House Speaker McCarthy’s comments at a recent session.

DeSantis Battle With Disney Burdens Taxpayers

In a speech given to Senate, representative Kevin McArthy ardently opposed the DeSantis “woke wars” with Disney. But the claims are almost as severe as DeSantis’ fixating on “Disney sexualizing children” and other extreme claims.

McCarthy Makes Warnings About “Wokeism”

In the statement, McCarthy states, with respect to Florida spending, “Just focus on the military. Stop using taxpayer money to do their own wokeism. A military cannot defend themselves if you train them in woke. We don’t want Disneyland to train our military.”

A fairly extreme statement, it comes as several politicians lay their chips on the table and determine how to approach the 2024 election. Time moves quickly in the era of DeSantis’ “woke wars” with Disney. And it has real impacts on travelers and locals alike.

The hope is to find a solution that Floridians want, with one fan saying, “Stop spreading lies. Disney isn’t a breeding farm for sexual predators.”

Finding a level head and fair solution seems to be at the top of everyone’s mind. Without it, the economy in Florida is set to topple, with Walt Disney World already a ghost town.

