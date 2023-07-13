Guest Risks Poisoning, Sneaks Prohibited Substance Into Disney World

Walt Disney World Resort serves alcohol throughout Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Disney Springs shopping & dining district, and its Resort hotels. As popular as it is to grab a green beer in Pandora – The World of Avatar or Drink Around the World Showcase, the adult beverages come at a Theme Park price point… and many Disney Resort Guests don’t want to pay.

The advent of social media has inspired Guests to share their “hacks” for sneaking alcohol into Disney Parks. Some are as simple as putting clear vodka in a water bottle, while others try to fool security with complicated disguises.

This week, a TikToker and her family risked their health to save money on booze at Walt Disney World Resort. @duesiy shared this video of her parents pouring alcohol out of an old sunscreen tube:

While obviously against the Walt Disney World Resort property rules, this particular alcohol “hack” is also a safety risk. Sunscreen is unsafe to ingest, as even small amounts can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Though not likely to result in death, poisoning from ingesting sunscreen residue left on the inside of the bottle could severely impact one’s Disney Park vacation. There’s no way to clean the inside of the bottle fully.

On top of that, sunscreen is not typically packaged in food-safe containers. Food-grade plastic is manufactured not to leech toxic chemicals into food, while cosmetics packaging isn’t held to the same standards. When left in the Central Florida heat, the alcohol inside this family’s sunscreen bottle would likely be contaminated with toxic chemicals.

Guests may only bring alcohol into their Resort hotel rooms. If caught sneaking alcohol into the Disney Parks, Guests can be removed from the property.

Is it okay to sneak alcohol into Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

