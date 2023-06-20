Fans Call for End to Disney World Drinking Culture

Walt Disney World Resort welcomes Guests from every culture to enjoy The Most Magical Place on Earth. Both families and solo adult travelers are encouraged to enjoy the different activities available at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs. But one Disney Park pastime reserved exclusively for adult Guests – drinking – is again under scrutiny as fans complain about violent, drunk behavior ruining the family-friendly vacation destination.

“The World Showcase used to be one of my favorite parts about Disney. Now, I barely want to go,” Reddit user u/GeneralLeiaAndMe wrote, beginning a discussion about the Walt Disney World drinking culture. “The number of intoxicated adults is starting to become ridiculous.”

“It just seems like there are more and more extreme incidents of Guests acting irrationally in the Park while under the influence of alcohol,” they argued. “I don’t think Disney would ever limit alcohol sales (it’s too profitable to put restrictions on), but I’m genuinely worried for the future of the Park if they can’t get this under control.”

“EPCOT is my favorite Park..but in the last couple of years it has changed,” u/New_Grangee agreed. “My kids laugh at the parents having to push their partners around in the kids strollers at 10 am cause they have had too much already or the ones passed out on the benches.”

Many fans felt that Walt Disney World Resort should ban or severely limit alcohol intake.

“Disney should limit drinks on property…period,” u/BowTie1989 said.

“I feel like they should be a little more active in enforcement against rowdy patrons,” u/FigNewton555 argued. “The vast majority of people drinking at EPCOT are just pleasantly tipsy and enjoying their day but one jerk face can ruin it for everyone around.”

But others said that Disney Cast Members have no right to limit their alcohol intake, especially at EPCOT.

“Before alcohol at EPCOT, the world showcase was absolutely dead and lame,” u/cyberheelhook wrote. “It was depressing. And no one invested on rides or anything interesting because it wasn’t profitable for the investors.”

“Seems like a Karen question,” said u/Salt_Restaurant_7820. “The obvious answer is NO.”

Is the Walt Disney World drinking culture out of hand? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.