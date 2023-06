The Most Magical Place On Earth, Walt Disney World Resort, may no longer be the dream family vacation destination. Days after a drunken EPCOT Guest tried to fight fellow boat ride passengers before jumping out of the vehicle, some fans say the Central Florida Disney Parks are now unsafe for children.

Amid a growing nationwide epidemic of Theme Park violence, parents are reconsidering their trips to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. @disneydiva_4u recently started a discussion about Disney Park safety on TikTok:

“How many of us are tired of seeing… grown-*ss adults showing their behind at any Disney Park, at any Parks in general where there are tons of children involved?” the fan asked. “This is getting out of hand, and it’s so insane.”