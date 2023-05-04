“The Magic of Disney is Dead” Say Disney World Guests

At one time, Walt Disney World was considered the place where dreams come true. Nowadays, it feels like the Disney Parks are quickly bleeding pixie dust as they are continuously torn apart by turmoil and unfair practices enforced by corporate executives and Florida politicians alike, and the trouble doesn’t end there.

Disney itself is not entirely to blame. Many factors, like the 2020 pandemic, the firing of Bob Chapek, the rehiring of Bob Iger, and the ever-burning hatred from Governor Ron DeSantis, have completely changed how we visit the Disney Parks. That all being said, the company truly needs to stop, step back, and give the Guests what they want again.

Bring the Old Disney World Back

Inside the Magic recently covered Guests at the Walt Disney World Resort calling out the ridiculousness of their practices. Too many regulations and not enough time to enjoy the Parks were creating some vacation inequalities amongst visitors. Needless to say, more fans than u/Comfortable_Fun_8167 on r/WaltDisneyWorld had something to say about Disney World’s state of affairs.

It’s safe to say that the Walt Disney World we know today is not the same species as the one we knew just for years ago. With things like Genie+, the reservation system, and other such limitations in place, it feels like the magic is slipping away from the Kingdom.

Guests Are Pleading to Disney

Disney Park Guests have not been silent about what the company is doing in Disney World, especially with the imbalance between the Florida and California Parks. From the constant headaches of scheduling and the endless hassle that just entering the Parks can be, some Guests can no longer call it the most magical place on earth.

Most of the issues stem from the various changes and additions that have altered the Parks prior to 2019. Guests are calling out for an end to Park reservations, Genie+ and virtual queues in favor of things FastPass+ and the Magical Express, but it goes far farther than that.

“Mb” shares,

“I’ve been going since it opened in Florida. Had my strategy to get on the coveted rides. Now its all so complicated. Really takes the fun out. Like filling out a tax return. Trying to get on a ride now is like applying for Harvard. Hey. I’m paying a lot of money for this experience so stop treating me so bad or I just won’t show up.”

“Maggie” writes,

“I love WDW and have been several dozen times over the years, but my vacation in March this year was a waste of time and money. Have had an annual pass, which was great. Other than hotel and dining reservations, everything else was a breeze… Not having ride reservations meant I went on the steamboat and that was it. 4 parks in 4 days and I couldn’t do any other rides… I love Disney, but not the greed. The bottom line is that the magic of Disney is dead. And, that is very sad.

That said, “Mark Booth” cuts right to the meat of it when he adds,

“The most magical place on Earth has been destroyed by greed. Myself and my family have had it taken away from us in the space of just a few years. We absolutely love Disney but our hard earned money goes so much further on different holidays now. Lower the prices, bring back fastpasses and reinstate the much loved perks we used to enjoy so much. Only then will we consider traveling from the UK to WDW again…”

The point these Guests and dozens more like them are trying to make is that Disney has become so structured and regulated that it’s become unrecognizable. It’s practically at rigamarole status with how much has changed.

Although Disney themselves have done away with a few of the previously mentioned problems, such as Disney World’s reservation system and the slow erasure of Genie+, there’s still a long way to go. Hopefully, the right people are still listening and the Parks can speed up the healing process.

