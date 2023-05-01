Video Exposes Truly Revolting Conditions at Walt Disney World Resort

Warning: this video may make you never want to return to Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Parks fans have long complained about declining conditions at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs. Between staffing shortages and record crowding, the Central Florida Disney Park simply can’t keep up.

TikToker Devon Eriole (@devoneriole) recently shared a video of the most “unpleasant” things she witnessed at Walt Disney World Resort over a few weeks. It quickly spread like wildfire:

https://www.tiktok.com/@devoneriole/video/7227996958810557742

Clips included a pair of heels discarded in the water, a Guest ordering coffee in just socks, a dead fish covered in flies sitting on the sidewalk, a marijuana-themed van, and a half-eaten Mickey Mouse waffle abandoned on a windowsill on Main Street, U.S.A.

Many fans were furious about the conditions in the Disney Parks.

“Disneyland would never!” @raymayvan claimed. “It’s way cleaner than Disney World.”

“But what about the Magic!” @dirkring wrote. “I blame Managements [sic.] Lack of attention to detail.”

“One time I was at Disney Springs and I saw a half eaten moldy burger,” @skyblue_ap recalled. “We called it the forbidden krusty krab burger.”

Others took the video less seriously, cracking jokes instead.

“You know, sometimes you need that subtle reminder that you are in fact still in Florida,” said @jupiter.gray.

“The Florida green truck seems very pleasant idk what you mean,” @alicia_grimes joked.

If you see something disconcerting while visiting Walt Disney World Resort, report it to the nearest Disney Cast Member. They can flag custodial or the appropriate team to address the matter.

Have you noticed anything similar at Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in tMagic’sents.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.