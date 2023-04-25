Fired CEO Bob Chapek Pegged to Lead Disney’s Biggest Competition

Does former Disney CEO Bob Chapek have another job lined up?

The Walt Disney Company made major waves this past winter when it announced that former Disney CEO Bob Iger would be replacing Bob Chapek, and that Chapek had been fired. Chapek had taken the brunt of the ire from many Disney fans for several controversial policies, including Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane, as well as other controversies like ticket price increases and much more.

Ultimately, Disney elected to move on from the CEO and bring back Bob Iger for a short time. While Chapek has seemingly stayed out of the news since he moved on from The Walt Disney Company, that hasn’t stopped some fans from wondering when we might hear the former CEO’s name called again.

Scott Walker shared a hilarious Tweet where we can see that Chapek has been “pegged” as the next leader of NBCUniversal. The Tweet has since received more than 300 likes and looks comically legit at first glance.

Oh no.

Of course, this comes on the heels of the news that NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell would be stepping down. Shell announced that he would be stepping down as the CEO, effective immediately, due to an inappropriate work relationship.

“I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret,” Shell admitted openly in his own statement. “I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business, and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

While the social media post may have fooled a few, the truth is that Comcast and NBCUniversal are not considering Bob Chapek as the next CEO of the company.

Comcast gained sole ownership of the company back in 2013. Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts decided that all staff who reported to Shell, must now report to Comcast president Mike Cavanagh.

In a memo released by Roberts to the staff, he stated, “We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other. You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here.”

In addition to entertainment, NBCUniversal is the owner of Universal Destination & Experiences, which operates theme parks around the world, including Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood.

What do you think the future holds for NBCUniversal? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!