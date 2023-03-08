Universal Makes Widespread Change, Preparing For Intense Competition With Disney

Say goodbye to Universal Parks & Resorts, and hello to Universal Destinations & Experiences.

Universal has just announced a massive name change, in a move on par with their recent plans and changes as a company. Last month, Universal made several announcements for new projects, including a year-round Halloween Horror Nights experience coming to Las Vegas and a smaller family amusement park located in Texas. They also opened up SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Hollywood last month and officially informed fans that the land would also be coming to Orlando in “the world’s worst kept secret” once Epic Universe opens in 2025.

The "Globe up" is real. 🤩 Say hello to Universal Destinations & Experiences! pic.twitter.com/O0YZfHJ2ef — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) March 8, 2023

In a quieter move, Universal Hollywood has also made several changes to parts of the Park over the last week, including name changes for different areas and removing Springfield and the Simpsons area from the map. Since Disney now owns the property, it’s possible that Universal will begin removing parts of their Simpsons areas from both Parks.

Universal has been making massive moves against the Disney Parks, including releasing a statement saying they would be increasing starting wages to $17 an hour starting in June as well as additional benefits for employees. This comes in the midst of Disney Union negotiations, as Disney refuses to give Cast Members higher wages as the housing market and cost of living in Orlando skyrockets.

Disney has also come under criticism lately with several attractions breaking down, announcing possible CEO and Imagineer changes, and making several changes in the Parks and their streaming and entertainment platforms. It seems as though Disney may have reached a tipping point in their reign as theme park royalty, and Universal is seizing the moment.

Although the individual Park names will remain the same (Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, etc.), the change in focus from Parks & Resorts to Destinations & Experiences implies that the company has more plans to come and will be expanding their reach.