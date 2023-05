Hoping to save money on Disneyland alcohol? This TikToker may or may not have the “hack” for you…

@esmmmmmmmmmmm shared a video of herself and a friend emptying Capri Sun juice packets, pouring alcohol in, and resealing them with a hair straightener. They successfully snuck the “juice” into Disney California Adventure Park, as outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed:

While some Disney Parks fans were intrigued by the “hack” for cheaper and more potent drinks, many were upset with the women- not because they were breaking Disneyland’s rules, but because the popularity of the video may encourage Disney security Cast Members to check beverages more thoroughly. Alternatively, the Southern California Disney Park could ban outside drinks altogether.

“Disney security about to start checking all of our juices!” @heyyvivian07 wrote. “I’m a mom this is real juice.”

“Wait till somebody that works in Disneyland sees this and reports it 😒,” said @plebita22_.

Others bashed the women for sneaking in alcohol against the rules rather than buying one or two drinks from the Disney Park.

“If you gotta do sh*t Like this you an alcoholic,” @luis310cpt_ argued.

“It’s not a flex,” @user69628582_ agreed.

Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney take violations of their strict alcohol policies seriously. One Guest was kicked out of Disneyland Resort this week after trying to drink after being denied service due to invalid identification. Inside the Magic only recommends bringing food and non-alcoholic beverages into the Disney Parks.

Is the risk of rule-breaking worth saving on the cost of Disneyland alcohol? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

