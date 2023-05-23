Disneyland Guest Enraged After Being Kicked out for Drinking Illegally

Alcohol wasn’t part of Walt Disney’s original vision for Disneyland Resort. But as social drinking increased in popularity, the Disney Parks followed suit, offering Guests everything from basic draft beers to immersive, themed bars like Oga’s Cantina.

Because Disneyland Resort welcomes Guests of all ages, Disney Cast Members are trained to be extremely strict about proper identification and serving limits. Guests over 21 must show a valid government ID, and bartenders reserve the right to refuse service to already inebriated or combative Guests.

Unfortunately, some international travelers are unaware of the strict drinking policy enforcement at Disney Parks. TikToker @azulsnow was furious when she was asked to leave Disneyland Park because she tried to drink alcohol with an unaccepted foreign ID card:

“I just got kick out of the Disneyland Park because apparently my out of country ID is not valid in Disney’s eyes,” the Guest wrote. “So unless you have a valid USA ID you can’t buy or drink alcohol in the Parks.”

“They want you to carry your passport around the Park! But wait if you loose [sic.] your passport in the Park. They are not responsible for that,” she continued. “Even though, nowhere in the Park where they sale alchohol [sic.] have any signs of only passport as valid IDs.”

It is unclear why the Guest was removed from the Disney Park instead of refused service. In these situations, Guests often try to circumvent the rules by having someone else purchase alcohol for them. Just last month, two TikTokers were kicked from Disney California Adventure after one shared a drink with someone who did not buy it.

You will need a valid passport or state-issued identification card to drink at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney, or any Disney Resort hotel. No international IDs other than passports are accepted.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.