Guest Kicked Out of Exclusive ‘Star Wars’ Bar For Asking Too Many Questions

Alcohol is becoming a normal part of the Disney Parks experience. From a rum Dole Whip to a liquor-based Paloma, adult Guests can enjoy all kinds of tasty drinks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

In Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both American Disney Parks, the fan-favorited Oga’s Cantina boasts galactic cocktails in an immersive environment that Guests of all ages will enjoy. (The bar also offers non-alcoholic options and a few appetizers.)

Guests wait months to visit Oga’s Cantina, as reservations regularly fill up early on the day they drop. So when your experience is disappointing, it can put a damper on your Disney vacation. Unfortunately, that’s what happened to Reddit user u/Additional_Law_6730.

When this Guest visited Oga’s Cantina in the Star Wars land at Disneyland Park, they asked the bartender for a drink recommendation. “I asked which drink was the strongest,” the Guest explained. “I don’t like sweet drinks and usually just go for vodka sodas, etc.”

However, the Guest was shocked when the Disney Cast Member eventually told them to “just leave and go find a bar.” They said they felt like they were being lectured, putting a significant dent in their first-ever Disneyland Resort visit.

“Honestly after going I’m not sure why adults like going to Disneyland so much,” the Guest wrote.

More on Oga’s Cantina

This exclusive Star Wars-inspired bar in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort often fills up months in advance – so get your reservation as soon as possible. From Disney:

Step inside this notorious local watering hole to partake of unique concoctions for all ages. Thirsty for a Taste of Adventure? Welcome to the local cantina, where bounty hunters, smugglers, rogue traders and weary travelers of all ages come together to refuel, enjoy music and conduct meetings—no questions asked. With an expansive menu of exotic concoctions for young ones and adults, the cantina is a welcome rest stop before your crew’s upcoming galactic journey. As you plan your next smuggling run, please enjoy some bold musical entertainment courtesy of droid DJ R-3X, a former Starspeeder 3000 pilot. The cantina adheres to proprietor Oga Garra’s strict code of conduct, but patrons can be… unpredictable, so just keep your head down—and drink casual. For those who have long dreamed of visiting one of the galaxy’s infamous watering holes, Oga’s Cantina brings that dream to life.